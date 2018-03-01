‘Chicago P.D.’ to Celebrate 100th Episode in Major Crossover With ‘Chicago Fire’

Chicago fans are used to the series staging crossovers every once in a while, but things will turn to the explosive when a huge case brings the police force and the firefighters of Firehouse 51 together.

Celebrating Chicago P.D.’s milestone 100th episode, the two-night crossover event with Chicago Fire will see characters who don’t usually cross paths finally snagging some screen time together.

“There are lots of crossovers and conversations and scenes with people that you might not [normally] see,” Chicago P.D. boss Rick Eid told TV Guide.

Among them is the unusual team-up of P.D.‘s Voight (Jason Beghe) and Fire‘s Boden (Eamonn Walker), who somehow find themselves holed up together in a surveillance van.

Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Burgess (Tracy Spiridakos), who rarely have scenes alone together, will finally hit the streets as partners. Also viewers will see the reunion of Brett (Kara Killmer) and Antonio (Jon Seda), hopefully with sparks flying in the midst of the chaos.

“I know we do these little crossovers,” added Fire showrunner Derek Haas. “Here’s your big, two-hour, all-the-characters-are-involved crossover.”

Chicago PD‘s hour will focus on a journalist who seeks revenge on the person spreading lies about him on the internet, forcing the Intelligence crew to step in.

“Intelligence investigates a string of bombings targeting members of the media. Racing against a ticking clock, the team enlists Firehouse 51 to help examine the devices and prevent the next attack,” reads the synopsis for P.D.‘s half of the special, released by NBC.

This leads to Chicago Fire‘s episode which finds Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Brett going undercover as Voight and Antonio track down a bombing suspect.

“As the investigation continues, Boden, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) lend their skilled expertise in the investigation,” the synopsis for the Fire hour said.

With both episodes opting for a more cohesive story as opposed to a traditional hand-off, not every scene will correspond with their respective show.

“There’s a scene within [Chicago Fire‘s] episode that doesn’t have any Fire characters in it. It’s P.D. scenes,” Haas explained.

The two-night crossover event begins with Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET followed by Chicago Fire on Thursday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.