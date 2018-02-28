‘Chicago Med’: Twitter Is Grossed out by Natalie’s 14-Year-Old Bride Patient

Chicago Med came back from its Winter Olympics hiatus with a wild case involving a 14-year-old wife.

After Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) hits her head after being close to a drive-by shooting, she chooses to keep working when a young patient comes in complaining of pain. The older man that drove her to the hospital reveals the 14-year-old girl is his wife, which shocks both the doctors and viewers.

His Wife ???? This 14 year old child ???#ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/e0cwq2p6k3 — #Girther JAMES #MarchForOurLIVES (@JamesSemaj1220) February 28, 2018

Later in the episode Natalie reveals the girl has a tumor growing in her uterus. The malignant tumor is confined to her uterus, but could be healed effectively with chemo. The worse case scenario would be a hysterectomy, removing the uterus.

The man accuses Natalie of “scheming” to take away her uterus, and complains that chemo could lead to the child’s infertility.

“Yes, there are some risk factors, but to do nothing would be far, far riskier,” Natalie says to the patient and the man.

The man rejects the chemo, leading Natalie to ask for him to step out.

“Why? She doesn’t want me to leave. Ask her.”

She agrees that he should stay with her, looking visibly upset. And the man demands she get discharged at once.

Later in the episode, Natalie attempts to talk to her patient alone.

“I’m not sure how you feel about being married but the one advantage that it does give you is that you are considered by law to be medically emancipated… it means you have a right to make your own decisions.”

The girl asks if the chemo will not let her have a baby, but as they talk the man comes back. He grabs Natalie by the arm and makes her go outside the room.

“My patient has a right to decide how she wants to treat her cancer,” Natalie says.

“You’ve been treating her like she’s a child,” the man says.

“She is a child! She is 14… and now you want to play games with her health?” Natalie says. He then orders her removed from his young wife’s care.

Fans on twitter were quick to side with the doctor on the outrageous case.

Did that dude just say “wife?” #ChicagoMed — Mildred-Martha (@MildredMartha2) February 28, 2018

Why is a reverend married to a 14 year old ewwww this is disgusting #ChicagoMed — 💫Mystical🌑 (@black_mystical_) February 28, 2018

Wow! Over controlling husband of the 14 year old is a real piece of work. Someone needs to punch him already!! #ChicagoMed — Nancy Eaton (@nancy7336) February 28, 2018

She’s freaking 14 years old and she’s married?! There must be a reason that she’s being forced to be married to him! #ChicagoMed — Alana Clark (@aclarkcountry) February 28, 2018

Natalie standing up in this episode for her patient is so inspiring. Like I’m blown away by how much she fought and advocated for this 14 year old girl. Give all the awards to @TorreyDeVitto #ChicagoMed — Courtney (@AnatomyMer93) February 28, 2018

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.