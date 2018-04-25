‘Chicago Med’ Fans Conflicted About Sarah Reese’s Estranged Father’s Illness

As Chicago Med saw Sarah Reese’s father’s condition worsen, fans couldn’t agree whether to feel bad or good about his near death.

The series’ psychiatric resident faced the likely death of her estranged, sociopathic father by avoiding saying goodbye for the majority of Tuesday’s episode, with fans wondering whether or not to feel about bad about the dying man.

During the start of the episode, Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) examines Bob (Robert Murtaugh), he announces that his cardiac output is decreasing. The good news is he is at the top of the transplant list for a new heart.

“I appreciate your optimism Dr. Rhodes, as always,” Bob says.

Rhodes goes to Reese (Rachel DiPillo) and tells her about her father’s chances of survival.

“I promise we’re doing everything we can to find him a new heart, but, if you want to say goodbye, I would consider doing it today,” Rhodes said.

Reese, whose last conversation with her father involved him telling her he did not want her in his life, did not rush to her father’s sick bed, which led to a stern heart-to-heart with her mentor, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt).

I actually feel bad for Reese’s dad #ChicagoMed — Malaika Rashida (@MalaikaKnight) April 25, 2018

I feel bad for Dr Reese #ChicagoMed — Television Wire (@TelevisionWire) April 25, 2018

Come, Dr. Reese. You’ll regret it if you don’t #chicagomed — Mic (@mic1303) April 25, 2018

“I know you’ve had a really complicated relationship and this is none of my business,” he said. “But, I think that if he should die before you have a chance to speak that could very possibly be something you come to regret.”

“My father has clearly stated the he doesn’t want me to be a part of his life, so whatever regrets I may have, I just don’t think any of them will be resolved by me talking to him,” Reese said.

Bob’s chances of survival increase later in the episode after a patient comes into the E.R. and ends up brain dead following a gunshot wound. Despite his heart having issues, Rhodes is certain he can fix it to give Bob a chance. After a surgery to repair it, Rhodes feels confident about what could be Bob’s new heart.

Reese father is getting a new heart. #ChicagoMed — Monique #TeamJamko (@calhoun_monique) April 25, 2018

After helping a patient’s daughter work through her emotions, Sarah decides to stop by and visit her father.

“So nice of you to come,” Bob says.

“Just wanted to see how you were doing,” Sarah says.

Given his lack of social skills from his mental disorder, Bob is standoffish to Reese, which angers her further.

“Sure you didn’t come here to make yourself feel better by doing the right thing, and this visit is all about you? Maybe I’m not the only one with personality disorder.”

“Are you serious?” Reese says as her eyes begin to water.

“Oh, don’t be so sensitive. Come now, let’s see what I can do to leave you with a good memory.”

“O.K., this was clearly a mistake.” Reese says.

Reese walks away as Rhodes arrives and tells her they’ve found a heart for Bob, and he will go into surgery immediately, as fans expressed their sorrow for their favorite doctor.

My heart breaks for Reese #ChicagoMed — Torrey DeVitto News (@TorDeVittoNews) April 25, 2018

Rhodes is successful in giving Bob a new heart, and the episode ends as Reese reflects with Dr. Charles about her father’s behavior.

“Looks like he’s going to live,” Reese says. “Now what?”

why do y’all make Reese go through so much, she literally is so precious. #ChicagoMed — CHICAGO FIRE IS LIFE (@logiebearswife) April 25, 2018

Even after all he said to her she still tries to help him. Your a good person sarah reese. I wouldnt be able to do that. #ChicagoMed — Mary-Margaret Fisher (@MnMlove2013) April 25, 2018

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC