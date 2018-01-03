‘Chicago Med’ Takes on HIV in Latest Episode

Chicago Med‘s first episode of 2018 tackled HIV and the negative stigmas surrounding the virus and AIDS.

Abena Kwemo (MaameYaa Boafo) is rushed into the ER while having a seizure. While Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) are treating her, they notice skin lesions consistent with HIV.

They confront Abena about the disease, and she refuses to be tested. The medical professionals discover that she does not wanted to be tested or treated for HIV due to the negative stereotypes surrounding HIV/AIDS.

“Growing up in Africa, HIV-related stigma and discrimination was probably something she witnessed on a daily basis,” administrator Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) tells doctors.

Abena, who is originally from Ghana, lives with her aunt, and thinks that even if she does the treatments in secret, her family will find out.

Ethan weighs breaking confidentiality rules and telling her aunt. He thinks that by just revealing the truth, Abena will realize it’s not not disgraceful and opt-in to treatment.

Sharon stops him and takes matter into her own hands. She visits Abena and shows her the files of former AIDS patients from her time as a nurse in the ’80s. She tells them about how far HIV treatment has come since then, and how she thinks her family will understand.

“I don’t want to live without my family,” Abena says.

“And I’m sure they don’t want to live without you,” Sharon says. “I can see it in your aunt’s eyes. I know that look. She’s terrified of losing you.”

She adds, “You’re so young. Don’t rob yourself of a future that these young people only dreamed about. I lost a lot of patients. I don’t want to add you to this folder.”

Abena then tears up, comes to her senses and asks to be tested for HIV.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Elizabeth Sisson