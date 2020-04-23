'Chicago Med' Fans Bummed out After Season Ends Early

Like many other television shows, production on Chicago Med was forced to shut down early due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the NBC series aired its season finale early on April 15. But, for the show's diehard fans, it was a major bummer to see that Season 5 of Chicago Med ended prematurely.

In early March, it was reported that Chicago Med, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., would be halting production on its current season due to the growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus crisis. The news came only weeks after it was reported that all of the Chicago shows, along with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, were picked up for additional seasons as a part of a larger deal that producer Dick Wolf made with NBC. Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. were each picked up for an additional three seasons each. So, even though Season 5 of Chicago Med ended a bit early, fans won't have to worry about whether the show will be back for another season.

Still, that doesn't mean that fans were thrilled about the season ending on an earlier note than usual. And they made their feelings about the decision quite clear on social media.