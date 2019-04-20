‘Chicago Med’: Colin Donnell’s Wife Patti Murin Weighs in on His Exit

Patti Murin posted a heartfelt tweet about her husband, Colin Donnell’s exit from Chicago Med, which was announced on Friday.

Murin took to social media in praise of her husband on Friday, shortly after the news of his exit from the Chicago universe was announced. Donnell is one of three main cast members leaving NBC’s drama series, and as far as Murin is concerned, what comes next is sure to be even better.

“I am so proud of my husband. Four wonderful years on this incredible show,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to see what is next for you, Colin Donnell. I love you so, so much.”

Love you 😍😍😍 — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) April 19, 2019



Donnell responded to the tweet with three heart-eyes emojis, writing: “Love you.” Other fans responded with their praise for Donnell as well, wishing him well on whatever comes next.

“I’m not O.K. You will be missed Colin, but you will be awesome wherever you go next,” one fan gushed.

“It’s just not fair to get rid of his character and why?? You’re both such great actors and both belong on the show,” added another. “Chicago Med won’t be the same without Dr. Rhoads. I don’t know if I will watch next season, maybe for [Torrey DeVitto].”

Congratulations Colin. You gave magnificent performance. I’m SO happy you are back in NYC and with Patti but I will miss you on Med. and glad you got to end the journey finally filming with her👏🏻👏🏻 — Princess Ally 👸🏼 (@allyobrien) April 19, 2019



“Congratulations Colin. You gave magnificent performance. I’m SO happy you are back in NYC and with Patti but I will miss you on Med,” a third person tweeted. “And glad you got to end the journey finally filming with her.”

Murin is currently starring as Princess Anna in Frozen on Broadway in New York City, where Donnell will presumably join her after leaving Chicago. News of his exit from Chicago Med was announced on Friday in a report by Deadline. Two other main cast members in the Chicago franchise are leaving as well — Norma Kuhling who played Dr. Ava Bekker on Chicago Med and Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonion Dawson on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice.

Sources said that all three cast members left the shows because of creative differences over the evolution and arcs of their characters, though their situations differed. Seda, in particular reportedly has chance to return as a guest star in the future, and could even take a role in a future Dick Wolf show thanks to his relationship with producers.

The Chicago franchise has been plagued with rumors of a tumultuous set behind the scenes. In 2017, star Sophia Bush left the franchise, later revealing that she had suffered an assault on set during an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“I realized that as I was thinking I was being the tough guy, doing the thing, showing up to work, I programmed myself to tolerate the intolerable,” Bush said. “My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy… You start to lose your way when someone assaults you in a room full of people and everyone literally looks away, looks at the floor, looks at the ceiling, and you’re the one woman in the room and every man who’s twice your size doesn’t do something.”