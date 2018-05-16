‘Chicago Med’s Cliffhanger-Heavy Finale Leaves Fans Breathless

Chicago Med fans will spend all summer obsessing about the season finale’s final minutes.

With no lack of shockers for many of the NBC medical drama’s main characters, the series closed out its third season with a pending proposal, a potential breakup, a solved cold case and a possible exit.

Tuesday’s episode gave viewers perhaps the most uncomfortable proposal scene ever when, after days of waiting for the perfect moment, Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) got down on one knee and popped the question to Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).

The cliffhanger proposal came minutes after Natalie found out that the person Will hooked up with while they were on a break was a fellow doctor in the hospital, which pissed her off and led to the drastic change of plans.

“Champagne, view of the city, not like this,” Will says. “Not in a parking lot, but I’m not going to let you go. Not without asking.”

Natalie knows what’s coming and tries to stop it but Will doesn’t listen.

“Just wait,” Will opens the ring box. “Will you marry me?” And he gets down on one knee.

The episode leaves Natalie staring at Will, with viewers having to wait until the fall to find out her answer.

The series also shocked fans earlier in the episode when Choi (Brian Tee) found his sister Emily sleeping and fallen ill in a homeless encampment. Along with a group of girls he and Natalie had helped treat before, Emily had contracted Hepatitis C and had to be treated in the hospital, bringing friction between Choi and April (Yaya DaCosta).

April can’t look past Emily’s past of stealing drugs from the hospital and lying to her and Choi, so she attempts to push Choi into sending his sister to a rehab facility.

At the end of the episode, however, Choi tells April that Emily will be coming home with them. April says she doesn’t think that’s a good idea but Ethan pushes further.

“She’s just going to bring her mess into our lives,” April says.

Choi says she’ll come home with them anyways, and April tells him she won’t be there if Emily is, and walks away from her boyfriend.

For Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), his part in the successful separation of conjoint twins might have secured him the next job in his career, which could lead him to leave Chicago.

As the episode is about to come to an end, Connor stands outside the hospital, thinking about a conversation he had with one of the guest doctors watching the surgery.

Ava (Norma Kuhling) comes out and confronts Rhodes about what happened in surgery, mostly about whether him pulling out of the surgery was a stunt to impress his higher-ups. Rhodes dismisses her accusations but reveals the man offered him an attending position at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

“Of course you’re going to take it,” Ava says.

“Would you?” Rhodes asks his colleague.

“Yes. Absolutely,” Ava says.

“Great,” Rhodes says as he gets into his car, leaving the question of whether or not Donnell will return for the series’ fourth season a mystery.

Elsewhere, the feud between Sarah Reese’s dad Bob (Robert Murtaugh) and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) comes to a head after Charles finds evidence of one of Bob’s previous crimes.

The episode finds Sarah (Rachel DiPillo) attempting to get her dad to pick a cardiac rehab facility for him to recover after his heart transplant. But the man is stubborn in an attempt to get his daughter to volunteer to take care of him.

Charles is contacted by the family of a college student who disappeared around the time Bob worked in the college and he notices that one of her stuffed animal sets is missing one of them.

Knowing sociopaths tend to keep trophies of their victims, Charles snoops around Bob’s apartment and sees the stuffed animal in his apartment, confirming his suspicions he had something to do with the girl’s disappearance.

In the episode’s final moments, Charles confronts Bob about the girl’s disappearance, but before Bob confesses to any crimes, his heart fails and he collapses to the floor. Charles begins to do CPR but stops, thinking life would probably be better if Bob died at that moment.

The episode ends as Sarah walks in and sees her father lying on the floor and Charles kneeling next to him without trying to save him.

It’ll be a long summer for Chicago Med fans, but the series will return in a new timeslot, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, in fall 2018 on NBC.