‘Chicago Fire’ Tackles Trailer Park Blaze in New Clip

This week’s Chicago Fire features a blaze that cannot take anymore oxygen, and an ingenious new way to get survivors out.

The sneak peek for Chicago Fire season 7, episode 5 shows the department dealing with a burning trailer home. At least one victim is trapped inside, though Capp (Randy Flagler) points out that they cannot simply open it up and go in for her.

“If we open that door it’s going to oxygenate the fire, Chief,” he says. “It will kill her instantly.”

Instead, Capp instructs a fireman to drive a six-inch wide hole through the wall on one side, while Severide and some others make an opening on the end. They spray a fire hose through one hole, while pulling open a hole wide enough for Casey (Jesse Spencer) to crawl through.

Inside, Casey is lost in a household blaze, and the trapped victim is nowhere to be seen. He cries out for her, but fans will likely have to wait until the episode to see how things turn out.

According to the show’s Twitter account, that’s not all that’s happening this week. Other teasers online promise major developments for Kidd and Casey.

“Tonight! Trusty Kidd gets into trouble, Casey meets someone new,” tweeted Spencer himself. The response was quick and fierce. Fans are committed to this show, and they make a big show of it on social media. However, not all of them were excited to hear that Casey is expanding his social life.

“What’s that? Casey finds a way to bring Gabby back,” one fan wrote. “I don’t want Casey with anyone but Gabby!”

“Looking forward to it! I love #OneChicago Wednesdays!” added another. “Hmmm… I am not happy about Casey meeting someone though. I’m still trying to accept Gabby is gone!”

The show’s following is so dedicated that many wrote back to Spencer saying they were going to watch the MLB World Series on another night. The Chicago franchise has cultivated a rabid fan base over the last few years, and it flares up the most around the times when all three shows cross over. The trick forces the series to work outside of the usual parameters of a procedural, but in this case, it has paid off.



The franchise took a leap of faith this year, moving all of its shows to one night of the week. So far, however, it has not had an obvious negative effect on ratings or engagement.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC