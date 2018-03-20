‘Chicago Fire’: Is [Spoiler] Getting Pregnant?

The upcoming two-hour Chicago Fire event will have at least one life-altering reveal.

NBC firefighter drama showrunner Derek Haas previously teased a pregnancy would rock the firehouse, and it seems this week’s episode might reveal who will find themselves expecting on the team.

Haas told TV Guide the special event will answer the question of who is pregnant, and while Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) seem like the obvious choice, it might actually be firefighter Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) who will have a bun in the oven after rekindling her romance with Chicago P.D.‘s Antonio (Jon Seda).

Last time we saw Brett, she and Antonio were hooking up after the Chicago P.D. and Fire crossover brought the teams together. And given that Antonio will be playing a pivotal role during both episodes of the two-hour event Thursday, all signs point to a surprising pregnancy.

The two-hour installment will also see Chicago P.D.‘s Burgess (Marina Squerciati) crossing over, along with Will (Nick Gehlfuss), April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) from Chicago Med.

NBC released a synopsis for the episodes, which will air at the same time as the premiere of ABC’s Station 19.

The first episode titled “Looking For A Lifeline” reads, “After responding to a car accident, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) become skeptical when a domineering husband continues to answer for his injured wife. Cruz (Joe Minoso) becomes frustrated with Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) when he discovers they have contacted people regarding his “Slamigan” invention without his knowledge. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) uncovers something meaningful and important to Severide (Taylor Kinney) while Brett (Kara Killmer) discovers some potentially unsettling news.”

The second episode, “The Chance To Forgive” will have some more tense moments as “Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) lives are suddenly put in jeopardy when gunfire goes off inside a house” where they are responding to a call.

“Dawson comforts Brett during an especially trying time. Meanwhile, Casey begins to notice that romance might be going on within the firehouse,” the synopsis added.

The special will also see one of the firefighters land in mortal danger, with Haas teasing the injuries could lead to a death.

“I think one of the things that has set our show apart over five seasons is that we’re not afraid to have some of our shocking events actually pan out,” Haas said. “This two-hour event’s gonna be a big turning point probably in our show.”

More evidence the firehouse might soon have an opening comes after news broke that a new firefighter named Jake Cordova (Damon Dayoub) would be joining the team during the March 29 episode of the series, meaning someone else would have to leave before.

“Because of the circumstances that surround his arrival, he’s not going to be well-received,” Haas revealed. “And he’s got a little bit of an attitude himself.”

Chicago Fire‘s two-hour event airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.