'Chicago Fire' Security Guards Injured in Concerning On-Set Incident

Two security guards were injured on the set of Chicago Fire last week in the Windy City's South Loop near the downtown Fire Academy. According to Deadline, youths drove a four-wheeler onto the NBC drama's set after they broke through a barrier, striking the guards. Thanks to the guards, they prevented the vehicle from approaching the cast and the crew.

The two guards, who are also retired members of the CPD, were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the ones responsible for the incident fled the scene before they were caught. It also happened just a day prior to Season 11 of the Dick Wolf series wrapping. As of now, it seems like wrapping went as planned, but there doesn't seem to be an update on the guards' conditions.

This isn't the first time during Season 11 that there's been a safety issue on the set of Chicago Fire. Toward the beginning of the season, someone shot at a group of people standing near the location of an active Chicago Fire set. Luckily, no one was harmed, but the suspect got away in an SUV. Of course, filming in a city like Chicago, there will always be some safety concerns, but since the NBC series has been filming there for 11 years, it seems like it hasn't been too bad.

Because of the writers' strike, there's no way of knowing when Season 12 of Chicago Fire will start filming, but that could be a good thing. It's possible that following this recent incident, the crew will look into even more ways to keep everyone safe, maybe even scout safer locations, more private ones, that aren't easily accessible. The good news is that the guards should be okay, and no one else was hurt because that is all that matters.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire will still see at least one change for next season. Along with the other two Chicago shows plus the Law & Order franchise, much of the cast will appear in fewer episodes due to a new episodic-guarantee that will see their appearances drastically cut down due to budget cuts. There's no way of knowing how NBC will pull it off and whether or not it will be consistent or if characters will just be absent for random episodes. But either way, the next season of the drama will be looking a little different, whether that's on-screen or off.