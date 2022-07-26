'Chicago Fire' Star Reveals Engagement to R&B Singer

Wedding bells are ringing for one member of the One Chicago family. Chris Mansa, better known to fans as Mason Locke in Chicago Fire, is about to be a married man after he became engaged to R&B singer-songwriter and actress Méami. Mansa dropped to one knee and popped the question earlier in July, later sharing the exciting relationship status update in a social media post.

Mansa announced his and Méami's engagement in a Saturday, July 23 Instagram post. Shared alongside a gallery of stunning images from their engagement photo shoot, which saw Méami donning a jaw-dropping engagement ring, Mansa wrote, Built in God. Stronger together. I love you today and forever. – Paradice." He went on to share, "in case it's not clear, I am engaged to the stunningly unmatched [Méami]. Uh uh oh uh uh oh oh oh oh uh uh oh." He concluded the pot by crediting Photos By Kassy for the images, writing that the photographer "did an amazing job with the photos!"

Méami was just as eager to share the exciting news. Sharing a gallery of images from their engagement photoshoot on her own account, the singer wrote that saying yes was "the easiest decision I've ever made was saying yes to you." In the lengthy post, she went on to reflect on her relationship with Mansa, calling him "the great love of my life, and now FIANCÉ," as she struggled to find the words to adequately describe what he "means to me...words fall short, and those of you that know me, know I can talk."

"When I first ever spoke to you I remember my heart literally skipped a beat, I was SO nervous. I had never felt a connection that strong in my entire life. I crushed HARD. Like harder than hard. You impressed me so deeply, I thought to myself literally, 'Dam, whoever marries this man will be the luckiest woman on earth,'" she continued. "I thank God that the timing was wrong when it was, and right when it was right. Because time allowed God to mature us individually and together. I never knew what a love like this could do."

As fans eagerly await the return of Mansa in Season 11, they were just as eager to celebrate his big engagement news. After Mansa announced his engagement, comments on the post were flooded with message from fans, including from one person who wrote, "Congratulations, Chris!!!! So so happy for you!!" Mansa's Chicago Fire co-star Alberto Rosende, who recently announced his own engagement, also offered up congratulations, commenting, "Congrats you 2!!"