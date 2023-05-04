'Chicago Fire' Bringing Back Major Character for Season 11 Finale

Even though Taylor Kinney won't be returning for the remainder of Chicago Fire Season 11, fans will be able to look forward to another major character returning when Jesse Spencer comes back to 51 as Matt Casey. NBC Insider confirms that the actor will be coming back for the May 24 finale, but not too many details have been revealed. His recent appearance in Season 11, Episode 18 some saw awkward tension between Casey and Brett as he recruited Stella for a special task force.

Spencer initially left the long-running drama during Season 10; his last appearance as a regular was in the 200th episode. He returned for the season finale for the highly-anticipated Stellaride wedding, and after that, fans were definitely questioning when Casey will pop back up. During his most recent appearance, Casey was talking about possibly coming back to Chicago now that both Griffin and Ben are starting to do their own thing. While a permanent return is hard to predict, who knows what could happen after this next return.

Although not too much is known about the finale, TVLine reports that Stella will find a new lead on the Homeland Security case, which ties back into the task force that Casey recruited her for. Since it's a much bigger threat, it was only a matter of time before they brought back the storyline and, in turn, Casey. Whatever happens, it sounds like it's going to be an exciting finale, and with the way Brett and Casey left things, their reunion will also be one to look forward to.

With Chicago Fire renewed for next season, it will be interesting to see how this finale sets up next season and whether it could also set up more appearances from Casey. Unfortunately, fans should expect to see the cast in less episodes next season due to budget cuts, but as long as the storylines still work, it shouldn't be all too bad, especially given how big the cast is. This could put a damper on plans to bring back Casey and any other character, but it probably won't be known for a while what plans are, especially if the writers' strike continues for a while.

It's definitely going to be an intense season finale for Chicago Fire that will more than likely end on a cliffhanger. However, it's still going to be one to watch with Jesse Spencer's return, in whatever capacity it is.