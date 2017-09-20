Watch: ‘Chicago Fire’ Releases First Two Minutes of Season 6 Premiere

Chicago Fire‘s sixth season premiere will return with the dramatic scene that ended the previous season.

Last spring, the NBC show‘s fifth season finale showed Casey (Jesse Spencer), Severide (Taylor Kinney) and other members of Firehouse 51 trapped in a blazing warehouse fire.

When the episode ended, Casey said his final goodbye to his wife Gabby (Monica Raymund) over the radio.

Yahoo released the exclusive first look clip for next week’s premiere. It features Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) being forced to decide what the best way to stop the fire is while also trying to save as many lives as possible.

Boden makes the difficult decision to turn on the water cannons, which some disagree with.

“What choice do I have?” Boden asks, clearly torn. He then tells everyone inside the warehouse to take cover.

Will Casey get out of the fire alive? Can Mouch survive the burning flames and his heart attack?

Find out the answers to your lingering questions on the sixth season premiere of Chicago Fire on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m.

