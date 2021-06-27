'Chicago Fire' Promotes Popular Character to Series Regular

✖

Chicago Fire is sharking things up ahead of Season 9. On Friday, Deadline reported that Hanako Greensmith will be a regular on Season 9. Greensmith, who plays paramedic Violet Mikami, recurred on Season 8 of Chicago Fire.

Greensmith made her first appearance as paramedic Violet during Season 8 of Chicago Fire, which concluded in April. Violet may have only been a recurring character in Season 8, but she certainly left her mark. Greensmith's character is described as being cool, fun, confident, and totally unafraid to speak her mind. She quickly formed a close bond with Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Sylvia Brett (Kara Killmer), the latter of whom she worked alongside on Ambulance 61. Before Greemsmith joined the cast of Chicago Fire, she appeared on a few other popular programs. Her credits include appearances on both Bull and FBI. Greensmith, who graduated from Pace University, made her off-Broadway debut in a production of Lolita, My Love.

This isn't the only shake-up that Chicago Fire is making ahead of Season 9, which is expected to air in the fall. In March, it was reported that Adriyan Rae, who joined Chicago Fire during Season 8 as paramedic Gianna Mackey, would be leaving the show. Derek Haas, one of the show's executive producers, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Rae's departure. He told the outlet, "Adriyan let us know she had some private reasons to leave Chicago. To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is we love her and I know she's going to be great on some other series. And she left 51 on great terms, so there's a chance we could check in on her. We're always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don't think we've seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51."

On Instagram, Rae confirmed her departure from the show. She wrote, alongside a montage of clips from her time on the NBC drama, I have learned sooo many valuable lessons, gone through acting Olympics and come out stronger, and most importantly, met & made so many amazing friends." The actor went on to thank those who worked behind the scenes and the entirety of her Chicago Fire family, adding, "Thank you to every director, producer, crew member, cast member, transpo, catering, Dick Wolf, and the whole camp. ... You’ve been amazing and you’re so appreciated. I am forever grateful for each and every one of you and you’re my Fire family for life. We did it!"