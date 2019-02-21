‘Chicago Fire’, ‘P.D.’ Crossover Brings Teams Together for Tense Robbery Investigation

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. teamed up for the latest crossover special Wednesday, featuring a string of robberies and an undercover firefighter.

The two-episode special saw the Intelligence Unit appeal to Firehouse 51 to find clues about a series of robberies around the city, suspecting it might b connected to a fellow firefighter.

Take a look at what went down during the Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. crossover event.

A Strange Case

Voight (Jason Beghe) and the Intelligence Unit interrupt a seemingly regular day at Firehouse 51 when they ask for Boden (Eamonn Walker) and the team’s help with a robbery investigation.

The police detectives find that the places that have been robbed all relate to places that have had fire responses from Firehouse 66, and suspect a firefighter might be involved in the crimes. With the backing of the police commissioner, the teams agree to work together to find the truth behind the robberies.

Going Undercover

As part of the investigation, Cruz (Joe Minoso) is enlisted to be temporarily transferred to the other firehouse and work undercover to find a suspect for the crimes.

While he takes his new responsibility seriously, a dinner conversation with a friend, who is revealed to have previously worked with Voight, warns him that undercover work can be really dangerous and he has to get used to living a lie.

Firehouse 66

During his shift with 66, Cruz bonds with the members of the squad and specifically Suggs (Blake Morris), who quickly discounts himself as a suspect when he reveals he was not working the last time a robbery took place using the house’s lock box key.

After meeting the different members of the squad, Cruz begins to suspect of the fidgety lieutenant. In a particularly tense moment during the episode, the man catches Cruz overhearing on his phone conversation and reveals with tears in his eyes that his wife is suffering from cancer and they just received news that it was back.

Stellaride Feelings

Chicago Fire‘s episode of the crossover was not all crime. “What I Saw” also featured Severide (Taylor Kinney) admitting to himself that he still has feelings for Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) after he sees her getting flirty with a new man.

After the guy comes by Molly’s to make an impression on Stella, after the firefighters rescued him from a fire at the beginning of the episode, she becomes more infatuated and agrees to go out with him.

Before the episode ends, Severide tries to follow Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) advice and tell Stella how he feels but he chooses to not say anything after they are interrupted by the man arriving to take her on a snowboarding date.

The Truth about Suggs

As the Chicago Fire half of the crossover event takes place, Cruz finds Suggs secretly taking the key from the rig and he videotapes him handing it to a mysterious figure that drives by the station late at night.

Before he can escape, however, Cruz makes a sound and Suggs catches him. He does not confront him about it until the morning after, when Suggs admits to messing with the key but doesn’t give all the details before he rushes out, promising to make things right.

Joining the Case

After the reveal of Suggs’ involvement in the robberies, Chicago P.D. takes over the investigation, though Cruz insists to Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) that he has to stay with them and talk to the firefighter and get an explanation for his actions.

Voight is at first convinced that the firefighter is the mastermind behind the crimes, though it is later revealed that there is a lot more to the story.

An Unexpected Death

The search for Suggs does not take long, unfortunately, when Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Jay, Upton (Tracey Spiridakos) and Cruz find Suggs car in an underground parking lot, and find he has been shot, killed and left behind.

With his death, it is up to the Intelligence Unit to find the missing key before more robberies take place around the city.

Blind Trust

The complicated investigation leads the team to a pair of young delinquents, who are revealed to have been a part of a class Suggs’ taught in the past. On the first encounter with the troubled kids, Jay is forced to make a tricky call that puts the others in danger, but Upton follows his instructions blindly.

When the partners talked about what happened later, Upton tells Jay that she knows Jay has good instinct and — despite the fact that she is with Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) — she admits that she would follow him unconditionally.

The Truth

At the end of the crossover event, the police discovered that the key had been initially stolen by the young kids, attempting to get a few robberies in for a gang member before making a clean break.

After discovering the truth, Suggs attempted to help them get out but ended up getting killed by the gang member, who wanted to keep the lock box key for good. The episode ended with Cruz and Jay going in to talk to Suggs’ wife and tell him that he died still being a good man.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.