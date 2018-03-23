‘Chicago Fire’: Fans Feel the Heat When Kelly and Stella Kiss

The moment finally came. On Thursday’s two-hour Chicago Fire special, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) gave into their feelings for one another. The episode ended with a makeout session at the bar, with the credits starting just before things got too hot for broadcast television.

During the episode, Kelly’s ongoing frustrations with the Firehouse 51 team seemed to be reaching a boiling point. He disobeyed a direct order by going into a burning house to save Stella and Otis (Yuri Sardarov). We later see him tell Chief Grisson (Gary Cole) he would be interested in going to dinner with Grissom’s high-powered friends to talk about future opportunities.

But then Kelly told Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) he would never disobey an order again. He also opted to skip the meeting with Grissom so he could get milkshakes with Stella.

That was just one of the many emotional moments the two shared in the two hours. Kelly let Stella go with him to the Springfield hospital, where their cancer wing was named after Anna Turner (Charlotte Sullivan), Kelly’s girlfriend who died from cancer during season five. After that, they stopped for milkshakes on the way back to Chicago.

Later, it was Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) who told Kelly that he needs to figure out if he wants to be in a romantic relationship with Stella or not.

“That feeling… that connection. It won’t go away just because you don’t want it to be there,” Casey said.

Kelly thought about that for awhile, and finally went to Stella at the bar in the last scene of the episode.

“Kelly, look I know that communication is not your first language, but what’s going on with you lately?” Stella asked him. “You’ve been dodging me and just acting off ever since Otis got hurt. Can you just, for once, just tell me what you’re feeling?”

Kelly stood silently for a few moments before kissing Stella.

Fans at home were excited to see this moment finally happen. The two have been trying to avoid a romantic relationship for weeks, with Kelly pushing her away and Stella starting to date another man, even though they live in the same apartment.

The next new episode of Chicago Fire, “The One That Matters Most,” airs on Thursday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: NBC