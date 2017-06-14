Who Will Survive The ‘Chicago Fire’ Finale Cliffhanger?

As the fifth season of Chicago Fire drew to a close last month, fans were left hanging with one of the most emotional scenes of the entire series.

Many of the main characters were stuck in a burning building, and it was clear that their options were dwindling. The episode ended with the flames rising, and no one knowing which firefighters would make it out alive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

More TV: Chicago P.D. Star Talks Sophia Bush Exit

So, now every viewer is left wondering, all summer long, “Who will die in the fire?” It’s tough to say now, but there are a few solid options.

Most people will immediately point to Casey, as he seemed like he knew he was at the end of his rope. Once he discovered there was no escape, he took his mask off, and told his wife Gabby how much he loved her. Many fans were brought to tears with his final line, “You’re my miracle.”

Casey (Jesse Spencer) has been the lead character since the show began, so it would be a tragic turn to kill him off heading into season six. However, his speech makes him the most likely candidate to die in this fall’s premiere.

Up Next: John Goodman On Roseanne Reunion

A lot of fans are also left thinking that Mouch could see his end as the new season approaches. The character was surrounded by flames when he was last seen in the finale, and he appears to have suffered a heart attack.

Let’s also remember a few other characters were stranded in the fire. The lives Otis, Severide, Kidd, and Kanell were all left hanging in the balance.

Which of these characters do you think will die when Chicago Fire premieres this fall? Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below!