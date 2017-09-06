‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Reveals Severide’s Fate After the Cliffhanger

As the fifth season of Chicago Fire came to a close, fans watched helplessly as several of their favorite characters became trapped in an enormous fire. Casey, Severide, Mouch and many others were all inside the building when that final explosion occurred.

Since the fire took place at the very last moment of Season 5, everyone is waiting until the fall premiere of Season 6 to find out who made it out alive. Fortunately, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas has revealed that at least one fan-favorite will survive the explosion.

Not to worry, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be back this season.

Many speculated that Severide had survived the cliffhanger when Kinney was seen on set in multiple social media posts. It was pretty compelling evidence, but nothing was official.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Haas confirmed that Severide did indeed make it out of the building alive, and that he has plenty of story to tell this season.

“Well, I think it’s fair to say he’s going to make it out of there,” Haas said of Severide. “We’re going to see a few different things with his character — he’ll have a new roommate this year from the cast! As for romance, he’s a little bit back to the bad boy Severide after the events of last season. As Bret says, if you want to be the shoulder for him to cry on, he’s already been comforted by half of the women in Chicago.”

While the fate of many others still hangs in the balance, we can at least rest easy knowing Severide is coming back!

Chicago Fire returns for its sixth season on Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m. on NBC.