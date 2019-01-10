‘Chicago Fire’: Casey Loses Everything After Fire Cliffhanger

Matt Casey had quite the end to 2018 with his apartment catching fire in the Chicago Fire fall finale, but the plot twist means a clean slate for the firefighter’s future.

The firefighter drama pressed the reset button on Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) life quite literally after the fall finale’s fire cliffhanger, that left all of his things burnt to the ground after he helped Naomi (Kate Villanova) get too close to taking down a powerful businessman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After successfully saving himself and Naomi after spending the night together and being trapped in the fire, the firefighters determine that arson caused Casey’s apartment to burn down, and he may just have lost everything.

At the firehouse, the team collects donations and come together to help Casey get back on his feet after the loss, though he seems more focused on making sure the Mayfields pay for trying to kill him and Naomi. So, the pair works along with police to try and find the person who started the fire and link the to the powerful family.

The trail of clues, including an anonymous voicemail from a former employee of the family, leads Casey and Naomi on the trail of another employee of the Mayfields with a history of performing illegal jobs for the family.

When the pair arrives at the location, they are surprised to find one of the Mayfield siblings at the site talking to the man, who tries to escape but the Casey grabs him and confronts him about starting the fire. The confrontation ends as the police arrive and arrest Mayfield on the charges, ending the storyline for now.

Later in the episode, Casey is allowed to re-enter his apartment, which has been completely destroyed after the fire. He looks around the ruins of his home for the past four years and manages to save a box worth of his things. When he finds a photo of himself and Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymond) in the ruins, Naomi arrives and gives him big news.

Now that the Mayfield story is over, the reporter will be traveling to Zurich for her next assignment, meaning that her short-lived romance with Casey will have to end. Casey seems disappointed, and anxious about losing his possessions, but Naomi tells him to look at what happened as a clean slate. She encourages him to try to have more fun and that the future is his to make whatever he wants it to be.

The episode also saw Severide (Taylor Kinney) offer to let Casey live with him while figures everything out. We’ll have to wait and see what Casey makes of his new clean slate.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.