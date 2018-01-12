‘Chicago Fire’: Twitter Reacts to Steamy Brettonio Hookup

They said it would be a one-time thing last week, but the heart wants what it wants.

During Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire, paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Antonio (Jon Seda) rekindled their romance, making fans of the show really happy on Twitter.

“We said it would only be a one-time thing,” Brett said to Antonio, after ditching a roommate movie night to meet up with him. “Then we spent all weekend together.”

The scene then cut to Brett and Antonio having yet another steamy hookup at his apartment.

Fans of the couple fawned over the moment on Twitter.

Brett Ricochet Rabbitted out of movie night! #ChicagoFire — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) January 12, 2018

WOO WOO BRETTONIO! 😘😘 #ChicagoFire — Catrel Cathey Catfish (@CatrelCathey) January 12, 2018

This can be an all the time thing we are not complaining here #ChicagoFire #Brettonio — Lyndsay👽 (@Bushssqu) January 12, 2018

Brett I hope u don’t end up getting hurt cuz we all know how Antonio is just saying #ChicagoFire — Nik Nik (@SaraSmart5) January 12, 2018

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.