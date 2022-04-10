‘Chesapeake Shores’ Canceled, But It’s Not All Bad News for Fans

Hallmark Channel canceled the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores late last month. It was not all bad news for fans of the series, though, as there is still one more season coming soon. A 10-episode Season 6 will premiere this summer. The series is based on the best-selling novels by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant, and unforgettable,” Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, at Hallmark Channel, told Deadline on March 29. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/hallmarkchannel/status/1508836519263490050?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish its run with 55 episodes. The show begins with Abby O’Brien Winters (Meghan Ory) returning to her hometown Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, after learning the bed and breakfast hotel run by her sister Jess O’Brien Peck (Laci J. Mailey) is on the brink of financial ruin. Abby forgot about her roots while living in New York City, where she has a demanding career and is in the middle of a divorce. Now that she is back home, she reconnects with her childhood. Meanwhile, her first love, Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe), is also back in town after living in Nashville. Abby’s estranged mother, Megan (Barbara Niven), is also in town.

Other cast members include Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis. Robert Buckley joined the cast in Season 5 as Evan Kincaid, a successful businessman who brings a new project to Chesapeake Shores.

Chesapeake Shores is produced by Chesapeake Shores Productions Inc. and Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment. It was developed by John Tinker and Nancey Silvers, who also serve as executive producers. Woods is also an executive producer, alongside Dan Paulson, Martin Wood, Michael Burns, and Phoef Sutton. The first five seasons are available on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming platform.

Last year, Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives) shocked viewers by announcing his plans to leave the series just before Season 5. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Metcalfe said he would not be opposed to returning to the show if the writers had a good reason. “I certainly haven’t shut it. I would definitely be open to that, given that the show was continuing to perform seasons down the line,” Metcalfe said. “I think a lot hinges on Season 5 as to how much longevity the show will ultimately have.”

Metcalfe also stars in Hallmark’s Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries franchise, which he “absolutely loves” making. The actor is also an executive producer for the movies. “Obviously, I have Hallmark to thank for that opportunity, but a lot of changes have happened over at Hallmark, and everyone’s in a bit of a holding pattern waiting to see which direction they go, which TV shows and movies they continue to support and which ones end up on the chopping block,” he said of his future with the network.