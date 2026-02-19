Chelsea Handler to Star in New Comedy Series

Chelsea Handler is heading into reality TV… sort of. The funny girl will star in a new comedy series, Townhouse, for Hulu, in which she stars as a washed up reality star, per Deadline.

The series comes from writer Zoe Young and 20th Television. Handler is also an executive producer.

She is set to play the reality star and the series also “follows her live-in entourage of misfits as they scramble to rehab her image and reboot her career. When her estranged daughter unexpectedly moves into their crumbling Manhattan townhouse, the TV has-been is confronted with the one role she’s spent her entire life avoiding: motherhood,” a working logline notes.

Handler isn’t new to reality television. She executive-produced the E! series Pretty Wild, which starred Alexis Neiers, who was arrested after the pilot for being part of the Bling Ring, a robbery group whose victims included Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, and Rachel Bilson. She also starred in the Oxygen prank series Girls Behaving Badly and hosted one episode of the Steven Spielberg and Mark Burnett-produced filmmaking competition series On The Lot.

Handler recently hosted the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. It was her fourth consecutive year as the host of the popular award show.

Ahead of the ceremony, she spoke with E! News about who was off limits in her opening monologue and roasts. “I try to stay away from children, but it’s not that kind of show,” she told Justin Sylvester on Live From E!: Critics Choice Awards. “We’re setting the tone for all of awards season, so we’re keeping the vibes high. I want everyone to have a good time.” But she added that it would still be true to her style. “I’m going to go after a couple people,” she continued, “but nothing too hard—for anyone that’s in the room that is.”