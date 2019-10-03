‘Cheers,’ ‘Blue Brothers 2000,’ ‘Castle’ and More ‘Cast From the Past’ Stars to Appear on ABC Shows Next Week

TV fans should brace themselves for some serious flashbacks while watching their favorite ABC shows all next week. The network announced it is doing a “Cast from the Past” event beginning on Monday and running until Sunday, Oct. 13. Actors from past shows, along with some behind-the-scenes creative talent, will appear on current shows.

There will be 10 different shows participating: Blues Brothers 2000, Castle, Charmed, Cheers, Crazy Rich Asians, The Drew Carey Show, Girlfriends, House, Think Like a Man and Wet Hot American Summer. The actors won’t play starring or recurring roles, rather be making cameos that within the current storylines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It should be an awesome experience for fans of both past and current ABC shows.

Scroll through to see what reunions to expect.

‘The Good Doctor’

The first show to participate in the event will be The Good Doctor on Monday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. ET. In the episode, actor Robert Sean Leonard, who played Dr. James Wilson on House, will portray a sports fisherman. He suffers some kind of serious accident and the staff must figure out how to treat his injuries without hurting his prize catch.

‘The Conners’

John Goodman and Dan Aykroyd, who co-starred in Blues Brothers: 2000, will be back on screen together in an episode of on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

They will play poker buddies in an episode called “The Preemie Monologues.”

‘Bless this Mess’

Michael Ian Black, who starred in Wet Hot American Summer, reunites with Lake Bell in on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. In the episode, the ladies of the show head to Omaha for their annual gyno exams while the guys bond back at home.

‘Black-ish’

Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White, who starred in Girlfriends, reunite with Tracee Ellis Ross in an episode called “Feminisn’t” on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

‘The Goldbergs’

Several stars from the classic ’80s sitcom Cheers will be back on screen together when Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt all make an appearence on The Goldbergs.

It airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Single Parents’

Leighton Meester’s husband in real-life, Adam Brody, makes a cameo in Single Parents to play Angie’s ex-husband, Derek.

This will be his second time on the show, and it will air on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m ET.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, who co-stared in Charmed, are both on screen together in Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

A Million Little Things

Jerry Ferrara is back on ABC as a guest star on A Million Little Things, where he will reunite with his Think Like a Man castmate Romany Malco. It airs Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET.

American Housewife

Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles and Kathy Kinney are all back together again on American Housewife in an episode that will reunite them with Diedrich Bader. The episode airs on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Fresh Off the Boat

Crazy Rich Asians star Ken Jeong is back to play the brother of Louis in a new episode of Fresh Off the Boat on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Rookie

Seamus Deaver and Jon Huertas, who co-stared in The Castle, are back together on ABC in The Rookie, which airs on Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET.