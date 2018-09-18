‘Charmed: The Complete First Season’ Gets 2018 Makeover for Blu-Ray Release Before Reboot Airs

CBS Home Entertainment is releasing a new Blu-ray collection titled Charmed: The Complete First Season in preparation for the new reboot series.

Charmed: The Complete First Season will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 30 — the day before Halloween. It provides the perfect binge-watching material for the beloved holiday, and may even help fans of the original series get the next generation interested in the upcoming reboot.

The Blu-ray collection comes from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution. It features all 22 episodes of the series’ first season, each one digitally re-mastered in high-definition. It includes all of the original music and, of course, all of the magic of the beloved series.

When the Charmed Blu-ray package hits shelves, fans will already be three weeks into the highly anticipated reboot. The new series premieres on Sunday, Oct. 14 on The CW. At this point, it is still unclear whether the new series exists in the same canonical universe as its predecessor, or if it is a re-imagining of that story.

The reboot certainly shares elements with the original. It follows three sisters, all with alliterative names — though this time they begin with an “M” instead of a “P.” However, it has some major differences as well. The trailer seems to suggest that the sisters will know about their “Whitelighter” companion from the very beginning, rather than receiving supernatural guidance on the sly. They were also relocated from San Francisco to a more self-contained college town, presumably to amplify the spookiness.

The reboot has gotten mixed reactions from fans of the original series, and even the cast. Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell in the original, took to Twitter in January to condemn the reboot. She accused the production of “capitalizing on our hard work” without inviting them take part.

“Charmed belongs to the four of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans,” she wrote.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018



Still, if fans (or Combs) crave familiarity, the upcoming Blu-ray release is proof that distributors will cater to that as well. The reboot has already caused a resurgence of interest in Charmed, with more and more people reclaiming their fan status and referencing the classic on social media. For better or worse, the fates of the two shows seem to be intertwined.

The Charmed reboot premieres on The CW on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. Charmed: The Complete First Season will be available on Blu-ray starting on Tuesday, Oct. 30.