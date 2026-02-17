‘Charmed’ and ‘Bewitched’ Actor Accused of Drug Possession After Alleged ‘White, Powdery Substance’ Discovered

A former actor is in some serious trouble, facing his third drug-related arrested in six years.

Evan Asher Grayson, who appeared in a 2005 episode of Charmed and the film adaptation of Bewitched, was busted on Jan. 26 in Boca Raton, Florida. Per TAPinto Boca Raton and citing a police report, authorities charged him with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident began when Grayson, age 45, allegedly ran a stop sign. When an officer pulled him over for the alleged traffic violation, he noticed a a glass pipe in the car, prompting a further search.

TAPinto Boca Raton reports that the officer then found “a white, powdery substance” in Grayson’s wallet. A full of search Grayson led to a container that allegedly either contained cocaine or another substance that included coke.

This is the third time in 6 years that the Charmed and Bewitched actor has been in legal trouble for having paraphernalia in his vehicle. In a 2020 case, Grayson was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and reckless driving. In a 2021 case, he was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grayson appeared in Season 7, Episode 20 of Charmed, titled “Imaginary Fiends.” In the Nicole-Kidman-starring Bewitched movie, he played a valet. His other movie credits include the movies The Genius Club, Call Back, Blue Demon and Honor.