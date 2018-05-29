Charlie Sheen Says ‘Adios’ to Roseanne Barr: ‘Hashtag NOT Winning’

Charlie Sheen is saying “good riddance” to Roseanne — and says now that the show is canceled, the runway is clear for a reboot of Two and a Half Men.

The actor tweeted a photo of a script from a season 2 episode of the sitcom titled, “I Can’t Afford Hyenas.”

“adios Roseanne! good riddance. hashtag NOT Winning,” Sheen wrote in the caption, referencing his actual favorite hashtag, #winning. He continued: “the runway is now clear for OUR reboot.” He added the hashtag #CharlieHarperReturns.

Fans seemed excited about the possibility of a reboot that includes Sheen and his character, Charlie Harper.

“We need Two and a Half Men to come back. Who’s with me?” someone wrote.

“Roseanne is making Charlie look great again..[I’ll] drink to a Charlie Harper return,” someone else said.

“Tigerblood strikes back,” another said.

Sheen was famously fired by CBS from Two and Half Men after eight seasons in 2011 following a weeks-long media blitz in which Sheen took numerous swipes at the network, Warner Bros. and the show’s co-creator Chuck Lorre.

Fans will remember that in the series finale of Two and a Half Men in 2015, Sheen never did make an appearance, although his character was seemingly killed off by a piano dropped on a Sheen doppelgänger.

Sheen seems to be reveling in the cancellation of Roseanne, following show creator Roseanne Barr’s racist and Islamophobic tweet early Tuesday morning. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey confirmed that the show was canceled as a direct result of Barr’s tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read Dungey’s brief statement.

The longtime sitcom star was on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning, where she attempted to make a racist and Islamaphobic joke about Jarrett. The offending tweet was posted at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and immediately drew backlash from all sides.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=[Valerie Jarrett],” it read. It was later deleted.

Disney CEO Robert Iger said that Dungey’s decision to cancel the sitcom was “the right thing” to do.

“There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” he wrote of the decision.

Even many of Barr’s co-workers and usual defenders, including Sara Gilbert and Wanda Sykes, renounced the tweet.

A few hours later, Barr apologized to Jarrett and any others who were offended by her post, announcing once again that she was leaving Twitter.

“I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter,” she wrote, adding in a separate tweet, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

In her apology, Barr mentioned Jarrett’s “looks,” seeming to admit that the joke had been a racist shot at the politician’s appearance.