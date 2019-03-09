Charlie Hunnam Discusses Reuniting With ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Co-Star Ryan Hurst

Charlie Hunnam is in press tour mode for his Netflix action movie Triple Frontier, and his latest interview features a bit about his former Sons of Anarchy co-star Ryan Hurst.

Hunnam and Hurst played best friends Jax Teller and Opie Winston on the FX drama, and Hunnam says that bond carries over into real life, as well. However, it was not always like that. In a interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said the pair drifted apart for a few years, but they have recently reunited through an unexpected activity: yoga.

“Ryan is one of my best friends,” Hunnam said. “There were a couple years where I didn’t spend much time with Ryan, and then I got into a yoga practice that he has really devoted himself to in a very significant way. So, we now see each other very, very frequently at this Kundalini yoga studio that we both go to. He’s one of my dear friends.”

THR’s Brian Davids inquired about an upcoming movie, Sam Taylor-Johnson’s A Million Little Pieces, that Hunnam and Hurst were both set to appear in. Some had hoped the duo would reunite in the film, but Hunnam sadly squashed those dreams. While they will each appear, they share no scenes together.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get any screen time together. We both basically went in sort of as a favor to Sam because we both really, really love Sam and Aaron [Taylor-Johnson],” he said. I was only on that film for two days. I just went in to do a couple scenes with them because they were putting that film together for absolutely no money at all. Aaron asked me to come in and play his big brother in it; I was obviously happy to do that.”

He also revealed that one reason he took the minor role was as a favor to Sam, who he infamously let down by back out of the first Fifty Shades of Grey film.

“I had an unfortunate situation with Sam in the past where I really let her down by not honoring the agreement that I made to go and act for her in Fifty Shades of Grey. So, I felt like it was nice to be able to do that for her and to sort of honor the intention that we had initially to work together creatively like that,” he said.

Triple Frontier is currently showing in select theaters and will begin streaming on Netflix on March 13.