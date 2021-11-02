‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Sees Pat Sajak ‘Wrangle’ Quick-Witted Celebrity

Actor Mario Cantone was on a hot streak on Sunday night’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The Sex and the City star kept knocking his questions out of the park, earning a huge paycheck and raising some eyebrows in the crowd. Before long, fans thought that host Pat Sajak was trying to “wrangle” Cantone.

Cantone had the first correct answer of the night on Sunday, and he didn’t stop there. The actor didn’t seem to miss a single clue all night, and he had some fun working the crowd along the way. At first, Sajak seemed to be enjoying the lively energy. He told Cantone: “Do me a favor, for the rest of the show don’t behave yourself,” to which Cantone answered: “Oh, I won’t!”

Things escalated when Cantone began playing with the props on set – picking up one of the million-dollar wedges and pretending to wear it like a Miss America sash. He also bantered with co-host Vanna White, asking her to Twirl like a Tony Award while she strutted on stage.

“Mario Cantone on [Celebrity Wheel of Fortune] was the lighthearted fun I needed tonight,” one fan tweeted during the show. Another added: “Mario is bringing a wide smile to my face.”

However, some viewers thought that Catnoen was beginning to take things too far, at least for Sajak’s comfort. One tweeted: “Watching Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Pat is having NONE of Mario Cantone’s shenanigans. I love Mario. So much.” Another added: “Mario Cantone is spinning Pat Sajak’s wheel and I’m loving it!”

Sajak himself later joked: “We’re having great fun tonight. My previous job as a cat wrangler is really helping me out.” Cantone was gracious, telling Sajak: “I’ve had the time of my life, and I owe it all to you.”

“Thank you! I will exact payment at some future date,” Sajak answered. All told, Cantone won $48,350 on the game show, which he donated to charity as the celebrity contestants typically do. He chose The Actors Fund, which provides assistance to professionals in the entertainment industry and performing arts fields when necessary.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The main series airs in syndication on weekdays – check your local listings for the correct channel.