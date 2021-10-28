‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Call Spooky Puzzle ‘Pure Evil’

Wheel of Fortune was in the Halloween spirit on Wednesday night with a very spooky puzzle that had some fans thinking the show was perilously close to summoning a horrible villain. The puzzle saw the same word listed four times, which seemed a little strange for the game. The puzzle listed the word “Candyman” four times, leading some fans to call the puzzle “pure evil.”

The puzzle category was “movie titles,” so the Wheel of Fortune team knew exactly what they were doing. In the Candyman horror films, if someone says his name five times into a mirror, the evil spirit will come alive to kill that person. The franchise was launched in 1992 with Candyman, based on Clive Barker’s story “The Forbidden.” The film was followed by Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) and Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999). In August, Universal released a new Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and co-written by Jordan Peele. The newest film earned good reviews and made over $77 million worldwide.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wheel of Fortune only listed the name four times, just to make sure Pat Sajak and the winning contestant didn’t end up getting spooked by evil. “That, by the way, for those of you that don’t know is from a film called, Candyman,” Sajak explained for viewers, notes TVInsider. “And I said it a fifth time which means he appears, isn’t that the way it works? Maybe he’s under the wheel.” The murderous spirit didn’t actually appear, thankfully. Contestant Jordan ended the game with $40,610 in winnings, so it didn’t bring him bad luck.

‘They did NOT just say Candyman 5 times!’

https://twitter.com/Biglikeapickle/status/1453499947370881029?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Scroll on to see how shocked some Wheel of Fortune fans were to see the Candyman puzzle.

‘They just summoned Candyman’

https://twitter.com/anarchoenby77/status/1453500103126396928?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“They just said Candyman five times on Wheel of Fortune,” one fan wrote.

‘They have a death wish’

https://twitter.com/revlaurelj/status/1453500406764613635?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Wheel of Fortune just had ‘Candyman Candyman Candyman’ as their phrase and that is pure evil,” one viewer wrote.

‘Playing a dangerous game tonight’

https://twitter.com/pKatrinaAnne/status/1453499939972128771?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Wheel of Fortune is playing a dangerous game tonight,” one fan wrote.

‘You don’t play with that Pat!’

https://twitter.com/fakedannydevito/status/1453522048454639617?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Wheel of Fortune just had a movie quote puzzle and the answer was CANDYMAN 4 times they are EVIL FOR THAT,” another fan tweeted.

‘Y’all wild!’

https://twitter.com/gamedalfthegrey/status/1453639206786510849?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Like they had him say Candyman x4. Wheel of Fortune y’all wild!!!” one fan wrote.