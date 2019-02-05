‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Evicts Fourth Houseguest

Celebrity Big Brother packed in the action in an hour-long Monday episode that included a new Head of the Household competition, a game deciding who got the next Power of Veto and Kato Kaelin being evicted.

The episode kicked off with maneuvering by the players before the Head of Household competition. Called Picture Imperfect, it required the houseguests to find something wrong on Photoshopped magazine covers featuring the celebrity contestants.

At the end of the game, Kato Kaelin and Tamar Braxton were the only ones left standing. In the end, Braxton won after she quickly found something wrong in a cover with Natalie Eva Marie. Everyone else was excited, but Kaelin and Tom Green understood they were now standing on shaky ground.

In fact, Green and Kaelin could not have predicted a worse outcome. Braxton nominated them both for eviction, calling them each a threat.

“It’s not personal. It’s a game,” Braxton said with a wink.

Later, Braxton told Kandi Burruss she would nominate Lolo Jones or Eva Marie if Green or Kaelin won the Power of Veto competition.

The Power of Veto game was preceded by comedian Gallagher, who did his usual smashing of food for the contestants. The game was “Smashing Success,” a true-or-false game based on Gallagher’s performance. Host Julie Chen Moonves asked questions about the order of things the comedian smashed.

After the competition, any worries that Kaelin or Green would win the POV was all for naught. Jones won the power, but chose not to use it.

Despite a pitch referencing Carl Reiner, the houseguests unanimously voted to evict Kaelin.

Kaelin told Chen Moonves he was surprised by the unanimous decision. He said he became close friends with Green, whom he never met before the game started. Even though he lost, Kaelin said Celebrity Big Brother was a great experience.

The previously evicted houseguests are actor Jonathan Bennett, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and actor Joey Lawrence. Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House Communications Director for President Donald Trump, was teased as a houseguest but was later revealed to be part of a twist.

The next episode airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. A double eviction is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS