Celebrities You Had No Idea Were ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans

Jay-Z and Beyoncé You'd think the "Mother of Dragons" herself, Emilia Clarke would be able to take dragon eggs from the Game of Thrones set, but as she reveals to Harper's Bazaar in the May 2015, she wasn't able to take home any because someone else bought them for their very famous spouse. "Apparently Jay Z bought one for Beyoncé, or something," Clarke laughed, adding they are "really, really, really expensive and they are really f--king heavy and serious works of art." A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 23, 2016 at 7:38am PDT

Ryan Reynolds While promoting her film, The Age of Adaline, Blake Lively told E! News that she didn't watch HBO's hit drama series, but that her husband, Ryan Reynolds did. "My husband, I'm outing him and I shouldn't, but he became obsessed with [Game of Thrones]," she said. "He did everything he could to pirate episodes that hadn't even been shot yet. So that was a little tough point in our marriage. Now we're through it because there's a new season coming out." A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Madonna Madonna is just as fiery as the characters on the series, so of course it's only natural she would be a fan of the HBO's critical hit. In 2014, the "Like a Prayer" singer celebrated Purim by borrowing Emilia Clarke's actual Daenerys Targaryen costume and definitely wore it well. Happy Purim!!!!! All Hail All Queens! ##certainty A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 15, 2014 at 9:46pm PDT

Ed Sheeran Before appearing in the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones, singer, Ed Sheeran was very excited about the series and gave audiences fanboy vibes when he was gifted with Jon Snow's Game of Thrones sword during an appearance on a New Zealand radio show. "This is like one of the best birthday presents I've ever got," he said upon receiving the prestigious prop.

Former President Barack Obama While serving in office as the President of the United States, Barack Obama expressed his love for the show and even got advanced copies of the episodes. The White House on Twitter honored his affections for the HBO series and dabbled with a little Photoshop magic, sharing an image of him sitting on the Iron Throne, and rightfully so. The Westeros Wing. #WHCD pic.twitter.com/wG4KbQ7BLn — White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) May 4, 2014

Joe Jonas Before Joe Jonas started dating Sophia Turner, who plays Sansa on the show, he was a big fan and you might say an admirer of hers. In 2016, while in Amsterdam on tour, Jonas expressed his enthusiasm for the show's return and like any fan, steered clear of spoilers while performing at a concert. "Very excited that Game of Thrones is back!" he wrote. "I couldn't even look at my phone this [morning] in case any spoilers." Very excited that @GameOfThrones is back! I couldn't even look at my phone this am Incase any spoilers. ? — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 25, 2016

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez made her love for the show loud and clear when she took to Instagram to share her excitement over the season seven premiere this past July. In addition to sharing a photo of her to-do list for the day, it jokingly included Game of Thrones. She also posted a message on Twitter that night, writing, "Winter came for house Frey!!!!" A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Zach Braff Former Scrubs star, Zach Braff is a big fan of the show and not only shared a sweatshirt that read, "These Crows Ain't Loyal," a riff on the Night's Watch mutiny against Jon Snow fused with Chris Brown's single, "Loyal," but was quite concerned after the season five finale when Jon was stabbed to death. Braff posted a photo of the HBO's poster with the caption, "Just a nosebleed, y'all. He's fine." Just a nosebleed, y'all. He's fine. A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Nov 23, 2015 at 1:26pm PST

Kelly Clarkson The first American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson is also a big fan of Game of Thrones. Not only does she tweet about the show when it's on, but when it was her birthday last year, she tweeted out a message to her fans and followers about what a great night it was because the show made its season six premiere. It really was nice of u guys [to] bring back Game Of Thrones [for] my birthday," she wrote, alongside hashtags, "entitled, "all about me" and "Snow is alive in my realm," which definitely related to hundreds of fans. It really was nice of u guys 2 bring back Game Of Thrones 4 my birthday #entitled #allaboutme #snowisaliveinmyrealm https://t.co/9Oy7uJ7Z4s — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 24, 2016