Celebrities You Had No Idea Were ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans
HBO's series, Game of Thrones, is by far one of the most successful series on the network that has captured the hearts of millions of worldwide; and from the looks of social media, celebrities are also big fans of the fantasy drama based on the books by George R.R. Martin.
With just four more soul-crushing episodes filled with sorcery, death, dragons, and fire and ice to go this season, the seventh season is one of the most engaging series this summer, proving no one is immune to the addictiveness, not even those in showbiz.
From just about every corner of mainstream media, many of our favorite celebrities adore winter more than we could have imagined.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
You'd think the "Mother of Dragons" herself, Emilia Clarke would be able to take dragon eggs from the Game of Thrones set, but as she reveals to Harper's Bazaar in the May 2015, she wasn't able to take home any because someone else bought them for their very famous spouse.
"Apparently Jay Z bought one for Beyoncé, or something," Clarke laughed, adding they are "really, really, really expensive and they are really f--king heavy and serious works of art."
Ryan Reynolds
While promoting her film, The Age of Adaline, Blake Lively told E! News that she didn't watch HBO's hit drama series, but that her husband, Ryan Reynolds did.
"My husband, I'm outing him and I shouldn't, but he became obsessed with [Game of Thrones]," she said. "He did everything he could to pirate episodes that hadn't even been shot yet. So that was a little tough point in our marriage. Now we're through it because there's a new season coming out."
Madonna
Madonna is just as fiery as the characters on the series, so of course it's only natural she would be a fan of the HBO's critical hit. In 2014, the "Like a Prayer" singer celebrated Purim by borrowing Emilia Clarke's actual Daenerys Targaryen costume and definitely wore it well.
Ed Sheeran
Before appearing in the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones, singer, Ed Sheeran was very excited about the series and gave audiences fanboy vibes when he was gifted with Jon Snow's Game of Thrones sword during an appearance on a New Zealand radio show.
"This is like one of the best birthday presents I've ever got," he said upon receiving the prestigious prop.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
These two are hardcore when it comes their passion for Game of Thrones. Not only did they create their own version of the theme song, complete with lyrics, but their mantra in life is "Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets."
Bell shared an image to her Instagram of her and Shepard sporting temporary tattoos that read, "Ours Is The Fury" and "Winter Is Coming."
Dax and I went to the premiere of #GOT last night. Everyone was in suits and dresses. People were sipping cocktails. We were in tank tops that said "Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets". We sported temporary tattoos that said Ours Is The Fury and Winter Is Coming. At one point I lifted a cantaloupe in the air and said 'this egg shall change history' and ran out the fire exit.
Former President Barack Obama
While serving in office as the President of the United States, Barack Obama expressed his love for the show and even got advanced copies of the episodes. The White House on Twitter honored his affections for the HBO series and dabbled with a little Photoshop magic, sharing an image of him sitting on the Iron Throne, and rightfully so.
The Westeros Wing. #WHCD pic.twitter.com/wG4KbQ7BLn— White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) May 4, 2014
Joe Jonas
Before Joe Jonas started dating Sophia Turner, who plays Sansa on the show, he was a big fan and you might say an admirer of hers. In 2016, while in Amsterdam on tour, Jonas expressed his enthusiasm for the show's return and like any fan, steered clear of spoilers while performing at a concert.
"Very excited that Game of Thrones is back!" he wrote. "I couldn't even look at my phone this [morning] in case any spoilers."
Very excited that @GameOfThrones is back! I couldn't even look at my phone this am Incase any spoilers. ?— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 25, 2016
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez made her love for the show loud and clear when she took to Instagram to share her excitement over the season seven premiere this past July. In addition to sharing a photo of her to-do list for the day, it jokingly included Game of Thrones. She also posted a message on Twitter that night, writing, "Winter came for house Frey!!!!"
Zach Braff
Former Scrubs star, Zach Braff is a big fan of the show and not only shared a sweatshirt that read, "These Crows Ain't Loyal," a riff on the Night's Watch mutiny against Jon Snow fused with Chris Brown's single, "Loyal," but was quite concerned after the season five finale when Jon was stabbed to death. Braff posted a photo of the HBO's poster with the caption, "Just a nosebleed, y'all. He's fine."
Kelly Clarkson
The first American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson is also a big fan of Game of Thrones. Not only does she tweet about the show when it's on, but when it was her birthday last year, she tweeted out a message to her fans and followers about what a great night it was because the show made its season six premiere.
It really was nice of u guys [to] bring back Game Of Thrones [for] my birthday," she wrote, alongside hashtags, "entitled, "all about me" and "Snow is alive in my realm," which definitely related to hundreds of fans.
It really was nice of u guys 2 bring back Game Of Thrones 4 my birthday #entitled #allaboutme #snowisaliveinmyrealm https://t.co/9Oy7uJ7Z4s— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 24, 2016
Kerry Washington
Not only is Scandal star, Kerry Washington a fan of the show, but her mother is a bigger fan. During an appearance with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Washington revealed she brought her mother along as her guest, but only because she wanted to meet Kimmel's second guest, Game of Thrones, star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
"My dressing room is next to his dressing room, so I have this fear that she's got this cup against the wall, listening to what he's doing," she joked.
Photo credit: Instagram / @gameofthrones