CBS Skips ‘MacGyver’ for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Friday Night

CBS is making another big schedule change to accommodate Celebrity Big Brother.

The CBS reality TV competition series, which airs almost daily over the course of about three weeks, will take over the time slot usually occupied by MacGyver Friday night, followed by a night of reruns from longtime crime procedurals Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

Friday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother will be an eventful one, as fans will find out the mysterious reason behind Former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci’s premature exit from the competition, even before the first eviction ceremony.

The hour will also see the season’s first eviction, where fans will see if comedian Tom Green or actor Jonathan Bennett end up leaving the house along with Scaramucci.

Monday’s season premiere episode introduced 12 new celebrity houseguests including, Scaramucci, Bennett, Green, Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan, actor Joey Lawrence, O.J. Simpson murder trial witness Kato Kaelin, Olympians Lolo Jono Jones and Ryan Lochte, former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie, retired NFL player Ricky Williams, singer Tamar Braxton and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Buruss.

MacGyver, along with the rest of CBS’ Friday night lineup, will return with new episodes next week, Feb. 1.

Macgyver’s “Father + Bride + Betrayal” will follow as an international’s crime boss offers Matty a deal she can’t refuse — he’ll surrender himself to her custody if he’s allowed to return to the United States to watch his daughter walk down the aisle. Meanwhile MacGyver and the team crash the festivities to ensure the man doesn’t run, only to discover there might be others looking for him at the event.

On Hawaii Five-0, while investigating Flippa’s friend’s murder, McGarrett and Grover uncover a deadly plan by an extremist group on the Island. Also, Grover has an emotional reaction to the case, during “”Ikiiki i ka lā o Keawalua.”

Blue Bloods returns from a long break with “Ripple Effect.” The episode description reads: “A medium approaches Danny and Baez claiming to know what happened to a woman who was found dead of an apparent suicide. Also, Jamie and Eddie help a woman who bought cheap insulin online that nearly killed her son; Frank goes against the wishes of the archbishop to take down a man he believes is laundering money from a charity; and Erin’s ex-husband asks her for help with an assault and robbery case.”

Celebrity Big Brother will air its next episode Friday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.