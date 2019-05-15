CBS Shakes up 2019 Fall Schedule, Moves ‘Young Sheldon’ and More Shows

With CBS bidding The Big Bang Theory farewell on Thursday night after 12 seasons, the show’s prequel spinoff, Young Sheldon, will take its place on Thursday night in the fall of 2019.

During its Upfronts presentations Wednesday, the network released its full fall 2019 schedule, revealing that Young Sheldon won’t be the only show getting a new timeslot on Thursday nights.

“Our new lineup features both classic CBS shows and genres that viewers love, as well as some new series that push the boundaries of what you might expect from us,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are also saving some very strong series for the second part of the year as part of a strategy to roll out new and returning series throughout the season.”

Young Sheldon will kick things off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursdays, followed by new series The Unicorn at 8:30, Mom at 9, new series Carol’s Second Act at 9:30 and yet another new series Evil at 10.

Other notable shakeups include Magnum P.I. moving to Friday nights at 9 p.m., while the abbreviated final season of Criminal Minds is being held to a mid-season premiere. Other midseason shows include The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Criminal Minds, Man With a Plan, Undercover Boss, MacGyver and new shows Broke, FBI: Most Wanted and Tommy.

“This is a slate of new shows with thought-provoking stories, culturally relevant themes and tremendous casts, from award-winning producers and writers,” Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are also building on the diverse series we launched last season with more leading roles for women and more inclusive storytelling across all of our new comedies and dramas.”

CBS renewed Young Sheldon for seasons 3 and 4 back in February, which means Sheldon Cooper will remain on TV screens until at least the 2020-2021 TV season.

The series follows 10-year-old Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as he struggles to fit in with his family and classmates in East Texas. The series is narrated by the original Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parsons. In addition to Armitage and Parsons, the show stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts. The show is TV’s second-most watched comedy behind only Big Bang, and averages between 14.6 million viewers per week.