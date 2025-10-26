CBS to Air Reindeer-Filled Christmas Special Again This Year — But It’s Not ‘Rudolph’ or ‘Robbie’

Another year, another holiday season where fans will be disappointed not to see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer air on CBS. Last year marked the first time the beloved annual CBS Christmastime was leaving CBS and returning to NBC in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

This year on CBS, viewers can look forward to REINDEER IN HERE, set to air on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8:00 PM ET. The special is based on the award-winning Christmas book, and is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While not on CBS, you may still be able to catch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this holiday season. It’s widely considered to be the longest-running holiday special in television history, first premiering in 1964 as a stop-motion animated special. As of now, NBC has not revealed its holiday lineup, but it’s assumed it will be on the bill.

Based on Johnny Marks’ 1949 song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which was based on Robert L. May’s 1939 poem of the same title, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is by narrated Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman, who tells the story of Rudolph. Bullied by his fellow reindeer because of his light-up, shiny red nose and never allowed to join in any Reindeer Games, Rudolph leaves home and sets out on a fantastic journey, befriending Hermey, an elf who dreams of being a dentist, prospector Yukon Cornelius, and a host of Misfit Toys, all while trying to hide from the Abominable Snow Monster. Rudolph eventually returns home and saves Christmas when he uses his glowing red nose to guide Santa’s sleigh.

CBS is also not airing two Robbie the Reindeer Christmas specials, which it typically shows: 1999’s Hooves of Fire and 2002’s Legend of the Lost Tribe.