CBS Reportedly Wants to Hire Fox News Talents

Gayle King’s future at CBS is reportedly in jeopardy when her contract ends next Spring. And now, sources tell TMZ that the network is eyeing talent from FOX News as the company plans a major overhaul of its news division and direction.

According to the report, the new management at CBS News has their eye on “multiple” on-air people, though specifics are unavailable. The new CBS News Editor-In-Chief Bari Weiss leans to the right of her predecessors, which falls in line with the reported new direction CBS News is trying to go.

Rumors surfaced in recent weeks that King may not be asked back to co-host CBS Mornings. She’s been a staple on the network for over a decade. Despite her work being valued, sources say it boils down to her paycheck.

King reportedly earns $10 million a year, with network executives believing that’s too much in the current media climate as ratings are against streaming giants and AI. King addressed the rumors, saying she’s ignoring the news and refusing to negotiate publicly. If she ends up not in the current chair on the morning show, it doesn’t mean she’ll exit CBS overall. Sources say the network would be committed to her having another role.

On the rumors about CBS eyeing her transition, she told TMZ: “All I can say is this: From what I’m being told inside this building – take shot 527 W. 57th Street – all I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here, they like the job I’m doing, I like the job I’m doing, I’ll say this, I like the job and the people that I work with, so I don’t know what to tell you,” she asserted. “I don’t know what to tell you about it, but what I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m hearing in the press. And what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media. I’m not doing that!”

Of what the show may look like if executives opt to move on without her, she said, “I have no idea. All I know is I’m here. I am here and glad to be here,” she concluded before saying goodbye to the reporter.