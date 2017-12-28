CBS’ Ratings Report Card: Best and Worst Shows at Midseason

CBS has reached the midseason hiatus point, and the network is now handing out report cards to each of its shows.

Among the best performers on the network for the fall season were The Big Bang Theory and newcomer Young Sheldon, which earned the title of TV’s top-rated and most-watched new fall series, TV Line reports. Shemar Moore’s move to S.W.A.T. didn’t earn him any better ratings, the freshman drama series falling just shy of Criminal Minds. Meanwhile, Wisdom of the Crowd, Scorpion, and MacGyver proved to have disappointing fall seasons.

Check out the full list of CBS‘ ratings report below, which includes the average key demo rating and the percent change versus the program’s previous full-season average or its time slot predecessor.

1. Thursday Night Football – 4.5, -6%

2. The Big Bang Theory – 2.9, -6%

3. Young Sheldon – 2.4, 63% vs. The Great Indoors average

4. Survivor – 1.7, -6%, 60 Minutes – 1.7, 0%

5. NCIS – 1.4, -18%, Mom – 1.4, 0%

6. Kevin Can Wait – 1.3, -19%

7. Bull – 1.2, -14%

8. Seal Team – 1.1, -21% vs. Criminal Minds, Life in Pieces – 1.1, -15%, Man with a Plan – 1.1, -8%

9. Criminal Minds – 1.0, 11% vs. Code Black/Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders average, S.W.A.T. – 1.0, 11% vs. Pure Genius average, Hawaii Five-0 – 1.0, -9%, NCIS: New Orleans – 1.0, -17%, NCIS: Los Angeles – 1.0, -23%, 9JKL – 1.0, -12% vs. 2 Broke Girls, Me Myself & I – 1.0, -12% vs. 2 Broke Girls

10. Blue Bloods – 0.9, -18%, Superior Donuts – 0.9, -25%, Wisdom of the Crowd – 0.9, -31% vs. NCIS: Los Angeles average

11. Scorpion – 0.8, -33%, MacGyver – 0.8, -27%

12. Madam Secretary – 0.7, 17% vs. Elementary average

13. 48 Hours – 0.6, -14%

