CBS President Breaks Silence on Network’s Big Cancellations

Network leadership at CBS has addressed the wave of high-profile series terminations that shocked viewers during the recent programming announcements for the upcoming television season. Despite maintaining these shows in promotional materials highlighting the network’s strongest performers, executives ultimately chose to end several long-running dramas, according to statements made during a media briefing covered by Deadline.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach acknowledged the difficult nature of these programming decisions while explaining the rationale behind concluding popular series, including The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. “It’s not easy to end shows and we had a lot of options this year,” Reisenbach explained to journalists in attendance at Wednesday’s presentation. “The schedule is really full and so we always have to look at all of our shows, look at the aggregate information, the creative of where they are in their life cycle, what the finances look like, what the ratings are, and then we make those tough decisions,” she continued, as quoted by the outlet.

The network’s choices reflect broader business considerations rather than creative dissatisfaction, with financial factors playing a decisive role in determining which productions would continue. When discussing the conclusion of both FBI franchise spinoffs, Reisenbach emphasized economic realities driving these determinations. “We have to be fiscally responsible and ultimately, those deals and the shows just weren’t penciling out for us from an economic perspective,” she noted, while adding that the network maintains positive relations with prolific producer Dick Wolf and looks forward to introducing fresh programming in the coming season.

These cancellations come amid a period of significant corporate uncertainty for CBS’s parent company. Paramount currently awaits regulatory approval for its pending acquisition by Skydance, with the Federal Communications Commission nearing the end of its review period for the transaction. However, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks assured stakeholders that despite these background challenges, programming decisions remained focused on building an optimal broadcast schedule. “What’s most important as a leader is how you show up in a difficult time,” Cheeks remarked, stressing the importance of supporting his team through corporate turbulence while maintaining broadcasting standards, as conveyed by Deadline.

The network’s decisions have generated substantial reaction from creative teams attached to the affected productions. Cast members, including “FBI: International” actress Eva-Jane Willis, expressed gratitude despite the disappointment: “Of course I’m sad the show must come to an end, but I want to thank Wolf Entertainment and CBS for everything: in particular the incredible tour of Europe! We have memories to last us a lifetime!”

Viewers hoping for last-minute reversals of these decisions, particularly regarding previously-reprieved action drama S.W.A.T., received definitive closure when Reisenbach confirmed no reconsideration would occur. Several of the canceled programs will conclude their runs in May, with The Equalizer having already broadcast its series finale this past Sunday. According to Deadline, Universal Television has no plans to shop The Equalizer to other platforms, while both FBI spinoffs will air their concluding episodes on May 20, marking the end of multiple long-running CBS dramas.