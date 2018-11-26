CBS Not Airing ‘Happy Together’ Monday Night

CBS will not be airing Happy Together on Monday night, sparking questions as to the longevity of the series.

According to CBS’ TV listings for today, rather than a new episode of the new sitcom, the network will be airing an episode of The Big Bang Theory from last least season instead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s been no secret that Happy Together has not had the best ratings, but it has actually seen a slow increase in viewership over the last couple of episodes.

The series debuted strong to nearly six million viewers on Oct. 1, and then over the course of the next five episodes it dropped down to just above four million. However, the two most recent episodes of the series have built the audience back up to over 4 and half million watchers.

When you realize there’s no #HappyTogether tonight, and you have to wait another week for a new episode! pic.twitter.com/LhQNPhGk22 — Happy Together (@happytogether) November 26, 2018

The series is scheduled to return next week, however, with at least two more episodes expected before CBS makes a decision on whether or not to bring it back in the spring.

At this time, there is no indication that the network is considering cancelling the series, but they may be interested in seeing how a rerun of their number one sitcom does in its place.

Happy Together stars Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Stephnie Weir, Victor Williams, Chris Parnell and Felix Mallard.

In it, Wayans Jr. and West play Jake and Claire Davis, a 30-something couple “who are tired of their mundane life and start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star (Mallard as Cooper James), who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in.”

The plot of show is loosely based on the true story of when One Direction member Harry Styles moved into the attic of producer Ben Winston’s and ended up living there for more than a year.

“The truth of it is Harry became a huge part of our family. We never wanted him to move out … he would prefer to live in this sort of modern suburban family unit rather than living on his own in a mansion,” Winston said of the unconventional living arraignment they worked out, per a Bustle report. “And I think everybody can relate to that, regardless of how famous you are.”

Notably, both Winston and Styles are executive producers on the show.