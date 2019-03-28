CBS Not Airing ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘SWAT’ Thursday Night Due to NCAA Basketball

Due to the NCAA Basketball Championship regional semifinals, CBS will not be airing any of its usual Thursday shows, including The Big Bang Theory and S.W.A.T.

CBS will be airing Florida State versus Gonzaga and Texas Tech versus Michigan, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. CBS usually airs The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, FAM and S.W.A.T. on Thursdays, but new episodes of the shows will not debut until Thursday, April 4.

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season will continue with “The Laureate Accumulation.” In the episode, Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) try to get the support of Nobel laureates Kip Thorne, George Smoot and Frances Arnold after they learn their rivals, Pemberton (Sean Aston) and Campbell (Kal Penn), are going on a publicity tour. Meanwhile, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch)’s daughter Halley is afraid of the dark, which causes a conflict with Stuart (Kevin Sussman).

The episode will feature Thorne, Smoot and Arnold playing themselves. Thorne is a theoretical physicist who received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017. Smoot, an astrophysicist, received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2006 and Arnold, a chemical engineer, received the Novel Prize in Chemistry in 2018.

The one-hour Big Bang series finale airs on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The next new episode of Young Sheldon, “A Perfect Score and a Bunsen Burner Marshmallow,” shows audiences what happens when Sheldon (Iain Armitage) moves in with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) to learn what college is like.

In the Mom episode “Soup Town and a Little Blonde Mongoose,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) swarms Christy (Anna Faris) with motherly love after Christy gets sick.

FAM, CBS’ newest sitcom, returns with “Say Mess to the Dress,” in which Clem’s (Nina Dobrev) mother-in-law Rose (Sheryl Lee Ralph) asks her if she can wear her wedding dress. Meanwhile, Nick (Tone Bell) tries to impress Ben (Blake Lee) in Ben’s advance spin class.

S.W.A.T. will be back with the action-packed episode “Cash Flow,” with Hondo (Shemar Moore) reuniting with fellow Marine Ruiz (Joseph Melendez) to hunt down an escaped convict whose cohorts broke him out of prison with stolen military weapons. Chris (Lina Esco) also has an emotional moment with her former K-9 partner, who gets sick.

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Young Sheldon following at 8:30 p.m. ET. Mom airs at 9 p.m. ET, and FAM follows at 9:30 p.m. ET. S.W.A.T. airs at 10 p.m. ET.

