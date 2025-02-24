CBS News Ratings Take a Hit After Norah O’Donnell’s Exit

Ratings for CBS News continue to freefall after the exit of longtime anchor Norah O’Donnell, despite the network’s attempt to entice viewers by shaking up the format. O’Donnell worked for CBS since 2011, starting off as a White House correspondent before ascending to an anchor role. She anchored her final episode of CBS Evening News on January 23.

O’Donnell was replaced by Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson for a fresh new spin on Evening News, which took on a 60 Minutes-esque format that provides long segments rather than just rushing through headlines. However, this new format is proving to be unpopular—according to Nielsen ratings acquired by TV Insider, Evening News is experiencing week-to-week declines as opposed to competitors at ABC and NBC (like Lester Holt’s Nightly News) that are gaining viewers every week.

“They’ve realized they can’t ignore the news,” an industry insider told New York Post. “You can’t really ignore the tsunami of news that is coming out of the White House and Washington.”

Indeed, last week saw backlash against Evening News for leading with a segment about student literacy despite news stories like Elon Musk’s continued advisor antics and Russia’s release of a US prisoner being top items at other networks.

The new duo of hosts has also been widely panned, according to the New York Post, with one source saying Dickerson “looked like a deer in the headlights” in the anchor’s chair.

“There are a couple of things you want from an anchorman or -woman,” said a former news executive to the Post. “You want to invite them into your house because you like them. Or they have to have credibility. What credibility does Maurice DuBois have and what credibility does John Dickerson have other than political reporting?… None.”

CBS Evening News airs at 6:30 PM EST on CBS every weeknight.