'CBS Mornings' Marks Huge Milestone

CBS News had an exciting week! On Thursday, the network's morning program CBS Mornings celebrated its second anniversary after relaunching, with co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson on set for the big celebration.

"Gayle, Tony, Nate, and Vlad Duthiers' jobs are to be your guides on the journey that is news," Shawna Thomas, executive producer of CBS Mornings, said in a press release. "They do it with intelligence, curiosity, skepticism, and humor that mirrors how the audience feels about the crazy world we live in. And they truly enjoy working together to bring those stories to the audience."

CBS Mornings debuted on September 7, 2021. The broadcast was a relaunch of the previous CBS This Morning, with the move, which came with a brand new studio in New York City's Times Square, initiated to tie the weekday morning show more closely to the beloved CBS Sunday Morning. Since that relaunch, CBS Mornings has gone on to achieve success in the morning program category. The show averages 2.4 million viewers daily, "has momentum and is taking audience away from its competitors in the key demographics of women and men ages 25-54," per the network, and has 6.6 million social followers across various platforms, with CBS Mornings' TikTok reaching 80 million followers. The broadcast also earned an Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Live News Program" News & Documentary category in 2022, an award it is up for again this year.

Reflecting on the past two years, King said, "There are always challenges and we're always trying to figure out ways to do better. Two years in, even though our numbers are improving, nobody over here is saying 'We got this.' We are not taking our foot off the gas." Added Burleson, "This show is a home run and it is fun. I love working with this team because we have chemistry, we enjoy being around each other. I imagine the audience having fun – sipping coffee and enjoying and laughing. I hope they are enjoying it as much as we are."

King, Burleson, and Dokoupil were not the only ones eager to celebrate the morning show's anniversary. On an Instagram post marking the occasion, many of the show's viewers chimed in, with one person writing, "Best morning show in the biz," as somebody else commented, "Happy Anniversary Favorite Morning Show People. Looking forward to many more." CBS Mornings airs on CBS at 7 a.m. ET.