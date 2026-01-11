CBS Meteorologist Erupts Into Tears During Live Broadcast After Story About Grief Airs

A CBS meteorologist had an unexpected reaction to a grief segment.

NewsChannel 5’s Nikki-Dee Ray got emotional after the station aired a story on grief.

She took to Facebook to explain on Dec. 2, sharing that right before she did the weather, she felt a “familiar wave of sadness hit.” At the time, she had recently lost her PaPa. “Grief is strange like that … it comes in unexpected moments and reminds us of the love we still carry.”

Ray went on to praise her colleagues, saying how grateful she is to “work with such amazing people.” She continued, “Even though we were on LIVE TV, Jennifer stopped everything to comfort me, and I’m thankful for a friend like her.” She also shared a full clip of the moment she broke down, with anchor Jennifer Kraus immediately coming to her side and telling her to take all the time she needs. They hugged before Ray struggled to get through the weather.

She was off-screen for a bit as she got her bearings, but still managed to talk through some of her segment. At times, Ray had to step off-screen and likely not just to give viewers a look at the map, as her voice continued to break. But like any professional, she made it through.

“I just want to say thank you again … for the love, the prayers, the messages, and for sharing your own stories of grief with me,” Ray wrote alongside the clip. “I’ve read every single one, and I’m lifting each of you up. Grief has a way of catching us off guard, and that moment on air was one of those unexpected waves. I’m grateful for Jennifer’s kindness and for all of you who have reached out with so much grace. Thank you for reminding me that none of us walk through these seasons alone

In a separate post explaining what had happened, Ray said, “If you’ve lost a loved one or you’re walking through a hard season, please know you are not alone. You are deeply loved. And if you know someone who is grieving, please lift them up in a prayer – especially during the holiday season, when the empty chairs feel a little heavier.”