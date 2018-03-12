CBS Not Airing ‘Kevin Can Wait,’ ‘Superior Donuts,’ ‘Scorpion’ on Monday Night

CBS has not scheduled three of its usual programs for Monday night: Kevin Can Wait, Superior Donuts and Scorpion.

No exact reason was given for the scheduling choice, but it is pretty typical move for the network.

In their places, CBS will instead air three repeat episodes of its more popular programs: The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and NCIS.

Kevin Can Wait will be replaced by the Big Bang episode “The Telsa Recoil.” The plot revolves around Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) doing work for the military, but his friends are jealous.

Young Sheldon will air in place of Superior Donuts. The episode, entitled “Rockets, Communists, and the Dewey Decimal System;” revolves the young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) trying out a self-help book. It is the second episode of the series, so new fans looking to catch up with early episodes will be pleased.

Scorpion’s hour-long slot will be filled by the NCIS Thanksgiving episode “Ready or Not.” The tries to hunt down an arms dealer that killed one of Sloane’s (Maria Bello) friends.

New episodes of all three programs will resume on March 19.

Despite this shuffle, fellow Monday night programs Man With a Plan and Living Biblically will air in their usual time slots.

Man With a Plan will focus on Adam (Matt LeBlanc) organizing a difficult birthday dinner, and Living Biblically will see Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) struggling to “love thy neighbor.”

Photo Credit: CBS / JoJo Whilden