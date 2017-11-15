CBS Reveals Holiday Special Schedule

CBS announced a holiday season schedule packed with familiar favorites and new specials to keep families smiling even while snow falls outside. Everything kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 23 when the network airs part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Once Thanksgiving is out of the way, the barrage of Christmas specials can begin. Friday, Nov. 24 will include old favorites Frosty The Snowman and Frosty Returns, along with a new Recording Academy special, Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special.

Kids can check out Robbie The Reindeer on Saturday Nov. 25 with two animated specials. The Story of Santa Claus will also air that night.

CBS’ annual airing of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer is on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Later that night, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air.

Bruno Mars sings and dances his way onto CBS with Nov. 29’s Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo. This hour-long special features Mars performing his newest songs at New York’s iconic theater.

The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special will celebrate the legendary comedian’s The Carol Burnett Show on Sunday, Dec. 3. The two-hour long show will feature original castmembers and dozens of celebrities sharing their appreciation for Burnett. Burnett will also appear on the show to introduce her favorite sketches and share stories.

I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show return for colorized specials on Friday, Dec. 22.

CBS’ holiday schedule ends on Tuesday, Dec. 26 with the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. LL Cool J (who happens to star in NCIS: LA), Norman Lear, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan and Carmen de Lavallade will be honored.

Here’s the full schedule: (all times Eastern)

Thursday, Nov. 23:

9:00 a.m.: The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Friday, Nov. 24:

8:00 p.m.: Frosty The Snowman

8:30 p.m.: Frosty Returns

9:00 p.m.: Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special

Saturday, Nov. 25:

8:00 p.m.: Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

8:30 p.m.: Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

9:00 p.m.: The Story of Santa Claus

Tuesday, Nov. 28:

8:00 p.m.: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:00 p.m.: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Wednesday, Nov. 29:

10:00 p.m.: Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo

Sunday, Dec. 3:

8:00 p.m.: The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special

Friday, Dec. 22:

8:00 p.m.: I Love Lucy Christmas Special

9:00 p.m.: The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color!

Tuesday, Dec. 26:

9:00 p.m.: The 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

