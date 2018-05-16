CBS Eyes ‘Mad About You’ Revival

CBS is eyeing a revival of Mad About You, the classic ’90s sitcom starring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser, according to a new report.

“It has been pitched; it is still being discussed,” CBS EVP Thom Sherman confirmed exclusively to TVLine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Previously, reports indicated that a revival of the series was in the very early stages, with Hunt and Reiser reportedly in-talks to return to the roles of Jamie and Paul Buchman, respectively.

The revival would reportedly be a limited-run season, similar to what has been done with the Will & Grace and Roseanne revivals, and would revolve around the couple dealing with “empty-nest” syndrome now that their teenage daughter, Mabel, has been admitted to college.

NBC was reportedly the first network approached for the revival, as it was the original home of the series, but it is said to have passed on the new project.

Reiser previously spoke about a possible return of the series, saying, “If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it.”

“To me, it’s interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It’s like, ‘Oh.’ It’s like that moment when you get married,” he added. “It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of.”

If the Mad About You revival becomes a reality on CBS, it will join a number of other reboots the network has already had success with, such as SWAT, MacGyver, and Hawaii Five-0, as well as upcoming remakes Magnum, P.I. and Murphy Brown.

“We have five remakes, but we also have plenty of new stuff as well,” CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl previously said in a statement to journalists, as reported by EW. “Shows that are big loud and noisy and that are creatively terrific, those are the shows we’re going to want to continue to do moving forward.”

Kahl also elaborated on the revival of Murphy Brown, explained why the network chose to bring it back. “We fully expect a lot of people are going to come to [Murphy Brown],” she said. “We felt… this could be a great piece to make this block the strongest on TV.”

Additionally, Kahl spoke briefly about The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming twelfth season and what may happen beyond that, saying, “We are hopeful there will be more. As long as Chuck [Lorre], Steve [Holland] and their team have stories to tell, we’ll take it for as long as they want to go. We would certainly hope to get a few more years out of it. It’s not slowing down, it’s in peak form right now.”