CBS Details on Lance Barber’s Return as George Sr. on ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’

Lance Barber is bringing back his dead Young Sheldon character for spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and CBS has released details for the upcoming episode. It was recently announced that Barber will be reprising George Sr. on the new sitcom despite the character getting killed off ahead of last year’s series finale from a heart attack. Executive producer Steve Holland shared that George will be visiting his son Georgie in a dream, and more information about the episode, including why, has finally been revealed.

According to TV Insider, Barber will be appearing in the Feb. 27 episode “Typhoid Georgie.” Per CBS, “Georgie worries he’s letting his family down when he’s forced to stay home with a cold, and Mandy worries about how her career will affect her marriage.” While the network has released photos from the episode, Barber is not included in any of them. It’s unknown if more photos will be released ahead of the episode or if they’re keeping his appearance tight-lipped until the episode airs.

Barber will be the latest Young Sheldon star to appear on Georgie & Mandy. Annie Potts, Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Craig T. Nelson, and Matt Hobby have also guest starred on the spinoff. As of now, Iain Armitage has yet to make an appearance on the show, and it’s unknown if and when he will. For the Thanksgiving episode, it was explained that Sheldon was still at Caltech. He’s been mentioned on more than a few occasions as well, but it’s possible that schedules may not be lining up, or it’s just not the right time. In any case, if Barber can return, then Armitage can surely come back at some point in the future.

Even though Barber’s appearance on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will probably be brief, it will still be exciting and emotional. Since George Sr. will be in the form of a dream, it’s possible this may not be the last time he comes to Georgie. It’s unknown if there’s potential for Barber to appear in future episodes, but at the very least, it will be nice to see him in this upcoming one. Barber will guest star in the Feb. 27 episode “Typhoid Georgie” at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. All seven seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming on Max.