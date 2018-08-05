CBS Announces ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 9 Premiere Date

Blue Bloods fans no longer have to wait so long for the Reagan family to return! The ninth season of the CBS series is set to return Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

The show will be back back with a bang this year, pushing the boundaries of the police procedural genre. The central story revolving around the Reagan family is heating up, as the engagement Officer Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) moves forward.

Last month, Tom Selleck, who plays the Reagan family patriarch, told TVInsider all about how the tense union worm its way into every part of the story. In particular, he said that his character, Frank, did not want to see family and police business mix.

“Frank doesn’t want [Jamie] to be the first in NYPD history to ride with their fiancée,” he said. “Most cops would say it could affect one’s judgment. Frank wants his son to be happy, and yet he’s got this hyperactive sense of responsibility. He already lost one son in the line of duty.”

When the show returns, Jamie and Eddie will reportedly fight to stay partners no matter what people have to say about it. The couple finally admitted their feelings for each other in the season 8 finale, as fans have been waiting for for years.

The drama won’t be all personal, however, as Selleck promised some professional developments for his fictitious daughter, Erin Reagan. The young attorney “is going to move up,” he said.

“The buck will stop more at her desk.”

Unfortunately, this also means that Erin will be “increasingly at odds” with Frank, as Selleck puts it.

While Blue Bloods hurtles toward veteran status, Selleck’s other classic cop show returns to CBS this year. In the interview, he wished the cast and crew of the Magnum, P.I. reboot good luck, but said he probably would not make an appearance.

“Fans would like a guest spot from me,” Selleck said, but the new show “will never be what in my fantasy world I would make it to be. I just stepped back and said, ‘I won’t get in the way.’ I have an obligation to my version, and [producer Peter Lenkov is] going to do his own take, but I wish them the best.”

Magnum, P.I. will begin airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. this fall, allowing crime show fanatics to book end their weeks.

