CBS Airing ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Instead of ‘NCIS’ Tuesday Night

NCIS will be taking a short break from airing new episodes, as Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother takes over CBS’ primetime schedule.

The long-running crime procedural will be taking Tuesday night and Jan. 29 off as the network gives the Tuesday time slot to new episodes of the reality competition series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The previous episode of NCIS, took fans on an interesting ride as Gibbs (Mark Harmon) joined old friend, Army Croporal John Sydney (Dabney Coleman) on a road trip to find a missing military I.D. bracelet. The team was also busy investigating the death by poisoning of a Navy Lieutenant in NCIS protective custody by a well-known drug dealer.

The series will be back with new episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 5 and be a particularly nostalgic episode for NCIS fans.

According to the official synopsis for “She,” the team will be caught in an investigation after finding a malnourished and confused 9-year-old girl hiding in a storage unit, who is believed to be the daughter of a Nvy recruit who disappeared 10 years in the past.

The investigation will lead Bishop (Emily Wickersham) to look into the notes from previous lead character Special Agent Ziva David (Cote De Pablo) on the case, which she kept working on long after the trail ran cold.

NCIS fans will remember De Pablo starred on the series from 2005 to 2013. Her character was killed off during the Season 13 finale, which later lead to the exit of her love interest Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) to raise his and Ziva’s daughter.

Celebrity Big Brother aired the Season 2 premiere Monday featuring a new cast of celebrities entering the house and competing in their first competition. The celebrities competing this season include Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci; Lindsay Lohan’s momager Dina Lohan; actors Jonathan Bennett and Joey Lawrence; O.J. Simpson murder trial witness Kato Kaelin; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie; retired NFL player Ricky Williams; comedian Tom Green; singer Tamar Braxton; and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Buruss.

The premiere episode featured the first competition of the season, which ended with Lochte and Bennett winning together.

After winning, host Julie Chen revealed the actor and the Olympic swimmer will be competing against one another on Tuesday’s episode. The winner will become the first Head of Household of the season, while the loser will become the first nominee up for eviction during Friday’s elimination ceremony.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. NCIS will return with new episodes Tuesday, Feb. 5 on CBS.