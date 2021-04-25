Cartoon Network Fans Rejoice After '90s Classic Is Revived
Cartoon Network Studios is unearthing one of the staples of its namesake network's '90s identity: Cartoon Cartoons. The programming block was a key part of the TV station's late '90s and early '00s slate, with numerous classic programs spinning off from it. Those key titles include Dexter's Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, Cow and Chicken, Codename: Kids Next Door, Courage the Cowardly Dog and Ed, Edd and Eddy.
Cartoon Network is dusting off the Cartoon Cartoons moniker for a new shorts program that animation fans hope will spawn the next generation of classic shows and characters. Some are also hoping this initiative will allow creators to revamp some of the aforementioned franchises for a new generation. While no projects have been confirmed (and it's unclear if the new Cartoon Cartoons will air on Cartoon Network, HBO Max or elsewhere), onlookers are excited to see what happens. Scroll through to see the reactions to the news of a reboot.
Just SOME of the shows that originally aired in the first cartoon cartoons program include Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ed Edd n Eddy, The Powerpuff Girls, Codename: KND, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. I can’t wait to see what new shows this iteration brings pic.twitter.com/AsWinrk1IU— 🧙🏻♂️ (@brujobizarre) April 22, 2021
"#CartoonCartoons is coming back, I hope this revival be faithful to the name brand by making quality toons that basically can take the world by storm with diversity in art style, good ass animation, and likable characters just like how the classic CN did with the brand," one fan wrote.
1. Yes, you’re not misremembering, this happened before— Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) April 16, 2021
3. And it was wildly successful! https://t.co/ytEfGiozQx
"I am so happy to see Cartoon Cartoons come back," another Cartoon Network fan added. "I thought it will never see the day of light again, but now it's back."
(And I'm hoping they bring back CCF, too. Fingers crossed!!) https://t.co/pEKXN5BvZt— CHECK MY PINNED !! 📌 /safe /gen /srs 💫 (@taynimated) April 23, 2021
"With Cartoon Cartoons coming back could old Cartoon Cartoon creators finally get a continuation of their old projects like Courage or KND?" another Twitter user wrote in a message addressed to Cartoon Network. "I felt both had so much more to explore. Doubt I'll get a response, but with nostalgia so hot right now it'd make sense."
On my way to Atlanta I guess. 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/xtjxiYdmKx— Kevins Tiny Toons (@kjbanks2314) April 16, 2021
"Wait, back up, they're bringing back Cartoon Cartoons?!" another animation fan tweeted. "That's awesome, I grew up with so many great shows from that time. Dexters Lab, Johnny Bravo, Powerpuff Girls. Hopefully this leads to a new era of great shows and shorts. Very happy to see this."
They’re finally bringing it back! pic.twitter.com/Fnd6dIIJfv— Gumball | #StopAsianHate (@TazoGumball2345) April 15, 2021
"Oh awesome, kinda like (Pixar Animation Studios') spark shorts?" another person wrote. "Great things came from that, I hope great things come from this!"
"I would give my actual soul to get involved with the Cartoon Cartoons Shorts," an animator wrote. "I've got so many ideas that I could animate." Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more updates on Cartoon Cartoons.