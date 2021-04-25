Cartoon Network Fans Rejoice After '90s Classic Is Revived

Cartoon Network Studios is unearthing one of the staples of its namesake network's '90s identity: Cartoon Cartoons. The programming block was a key part of the TV station's late '90s and early '00s slate, with numerous classic programs spinning off from it. Those key titles include Dexter's Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, Cow and Chicken, Codename: Kids Next Door, Courage the Cowardly Dog and Ed, Edd and Eddy.

Cartoon Network is dusting off the Cartoon Cartoons moniker for a new shorts program that animation fans hope will spawn the next generation of classic shows and characters. Some are also hoping this initiative will allow creators to revamp some of the aforementioned franchises for a new generation. While no projects have been confirmed (and it's unclear if the new Cartoon Cartoons will air on Cartoon Network, HBO Max or elsewhere), onlookers are excited to see what happens. Scroll through to see the reactions to the news of a reboot.