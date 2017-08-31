‘Fuller House’ Star Shares Selfie From Set With OG ‘Full House’ Cast

Fuller House returns for its third season on Netflix on Sept. 22, and series star Candace Cameron Bure ignited fans’ excitement even more with a recent behind-the-scenes selfie featuring the original cast of Full House.

The gang is back together ❤️ #FullerHouse #Season3 #September22 @netflix A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

The actress posted the snap on Wednesday, posing with co-stars John Stamos, Scott Weinger, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin.

“The gang is back together,” she captioned the image, indicating that all the actors will appear in at least one episode of Season 3.

Cameron Bure later shared a selfie from the season’s last table read, posing with Sweetin with Weinger visible in the background.

Last table read for Season 3 #FullerHouse A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

The star previously dished to Entertainment Tonight that the upcoming season will focus on summer fun.

“A lot of summer fun which we’ve never done on 10 seasons of the show, 11 seasons,” Cameron Bure shared. “So summer fun and then we have this huge trip. So, if you think old Full House like Disney World or Hawaii. Japan in Fuller House is even bigger.”

“It’s so great. We are almost finished filming it,” she added. “We just came back from Japan last night and shot an amazing episode there. It’s a big season, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

